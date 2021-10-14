Prep roundup: South Sioux's Ejerso wins district title

ELKHORN, NE-- South Sioux junior Mesuidi Ejerso captured the Class B, District 2 title on Thursday at the Mount Michael Benedictine district meet, as Ejerso won the boys race with a time of 16:06.30, 32 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Dawson Fricke of Blair was the second place finisher, at 16:38.70, while Bennington's Kai Olbrich was third at 16:49.30. Jude Storch of Mount Michael Benedictine was fourth with a 16:53.80, while Michael Grigsby of Elkhorn North was fifth overall.

South Sioux's Ivan Morelos was the other Cardinal to finish in the top 10, as he finished with a time of 17:05.60, just 3/10 of a second back of number nine finisher, Ryan Burton of Bennington.

South Sioux finished fourth overall as a team, with a score of 52.

Host school Mount Michael Benedictine took first at 36, while Blair finished second with a score of 45. Bennington was third at 51.

On the girls side, South Sioux finished fifth as a team in District B-2, with a score of 104.

Bennington's Gabriela Calderon took the first place medal with a time of 19:28.20, while Britt Prince and Ella Ford of Elkhorn North were second and third with respective times of 19:40.10, and 19:43.10.

Mary Kramper of Omaha Duchesne Academy was fourth overall at 19:44.10, and Chloe Schrick was fifth overall for Blair, at 19:50.70.

Beresford's Atwood, Vermillion's Barta win Beresford Regional

BERESFORD, S.D.-- Beresford sophomore Andrew Atwood took the first place medal on Thursday at the Beresford Regional Meet, as Atwood finished with a time of 16:30.24, four seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Swenson, of Lennox.

Atwood's teammate Cameron Wells took fourth, behind Evan Bartelt of Ethan/Parkston, at 16:47.30, while sophomore Joe Cross of Elk-Point Jefferson rounded out the top five with a time of 16:51.47.

Joel Dahloff and Jack Freeburg of Vermillion finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 17:07.80, and 17:26.21, while Dakota Valley senior Blake Schmeidt finished eighth overall at 17:30.66.

Fellow Panthers' senior Reed Donaldson was the 10th place finisher, with teammate Keaten Wright taking 12th at 17:46.98.

Jacob Chasing Hawk of Vermillion placed 15th with a time of 17:55.56.

Vermillion took the team regional crown with an overall score of 41, while Vermillion took second at 46. Beresford took third place with a 49, and Dakota Valley was fourth overall with a score of 52.

On the girls side, Vermillion's Taeli Barta was the winner at 19:19.34, 11 seconds up on Jaycie Babb of Tea Area, who finished second. In third place, Alicia Ruud of Lennox finished with a time of 19:38.60, while Vermillion's Callie Radigan took fourth at 19:39.58.

Three Vermillion runners finished in the top sixth, with Lydia Anderson running a 19:48.94, four seconds back of the fifth-place runner, Lindsey Roth of Ethan/Parkston.

Ella Merriman of Beresford and Sophia Radler of Dakota Valley were eighth and ninth, with respective times of 20:28.04, and 20:32.25, while Kelsey Schmidt from Lennox took seventh.

Claire LaFerrier from Elk Point-Jefferson was the 19th place finisher with a time of 21:00.08, while teammates Ella LaFerrier and Ashley Stark were 22nd and 23rd overall with times of 21:34.53 and 21:37.34.

Dakota Valley's Maylee Rose was the second Panther to cross the finish line, as her time of 22:13.42 was good for 31st place.

Ethan/Parkston was the team winner, with an overall score of 44, while Lennox and Vermillion took second and third place, with identical team scores of 47. Elk Point-Jefferson finished seventh overall at 103, while Dakota Valley's team score of of 119 was good for an eighth place finish.

