PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion's Barta finishes 11th at state cross country

SIOUX FALLS — Vermillion High School sophomore Taeli Barta finished off her solid cross country season with a big finish at the South Dakota Class A state meet, as she wound up placing 11th overall, with a time of 19:22.

That finish made Barta the top Siouxland area finisher at the meet, while Vermillion teammate Callie Radigan placed 20th with a time of 19:44.11.

The winner of the girls Class A girls meet was Sioux Falls freshman Ellie Maddox, who finished with a time of 18:44.83. The runner up was Ramsey Karim of Custer, who placed second at 18:51.54, two seconds up on third-place Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley.

Kinsely Evans from Chamberlain and Kandense Dooley of Custer rounded out the top five with respective finishes of 18:57.67, and 18:59.74.

Eighth-grader Lydia Anderson was the third and final Tanagers runner to finish in the top 24, with a mark of 19:51.95.

Dakota Valley's lone runner was freshman Sophia Redler, who finished 32nd overall at 20:29.02. Beresford eighth grader Ella Merriman race her race in 20:41.99, good for 41st.

Claire LaFerrier of Elk Point-Jefferson finished with a time of 21:39.68, 71st overall.

Boys

Beresford runner Andrew Atwood was the top area finisher on Saturday at the South Dakota Class A meet in Sioux Falls. The Watchdogs sophomore finished in 12th place with a time of 17:01.66, while junior teammate Cameron Wells finished 22nd with a time of 17:22.86.

Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche took the boys crown with an incredible time of 15:27.13, 40 seconds ahead of runner up Nick Batchelor of Milbank, who ran a 16:07.50. The third and fourth place finishers were Daniel Colby and Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls, while Miles Ellman of Custer finished fifth overall at 16:41.69.

A pair of Dakota Valley runners made the trip, in senior Reed Donaldson and senior Keaten Wright. Donaldson ran an 18:25.17, good for a 53rd place finish, while Wright finished 86th at 19:08.53.

Vermillion had seven boys in the race. Joel Dahloff led the way with a 29th place finish at 17:35.58, and Jack Freeburg was close behind in 31st, with a time of 17:47.09. Sophomore Jacob Chasing Hawk took 36th place at 17:57.68.

Crofton wins Class D title: The Crofton girls cross country team won the Class D title on Friday, scoring 46 points.

Jordyn Arens was the state champion for Crofton, as the senior's winning time was 19:11.

Rylie Arens and Kiera Altwine were the other two scorers for Crofton.

Football

Le Mars 35, Fort Dodge 15: The Le Mars High School football team ended its season with a 35-15 loss to Fort Dodge on Friday night. The Bulldogs avoided the shoutout with 15 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close the 35-point hole.

Dodgers junior Jon Presswood ended up with 249 rushing yards on 30 carries, with two touchdowns, while quarterback Connor Carver threw for two touchdowns and 184 yards.

For the Bulldogs, junior Elijah Dougherty led the way with 23 carries for two rushing yards, while quarterback Tyler Iverson threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 16 yards and two more scores.

