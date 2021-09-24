PREP XC ROUNDUP: Sioux City North wins team race at Roy Griak Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — Perhaps that national ranking did mean something to the North High School boys cross country team.

The Stars, ranked 19th in the MileSplit 50 this week, won the Roy Griak Gold race on Friday, scoring 158 points to win the meet.

The Stars edged fellow Iowa Class 4A foe Dowling Catholic by seven points.

Stars senior Will Lohr was the top finishing runner not only on his team, but among all Iowa runners.

The Stars senior placed fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

His average mile time was 6:52.

Lohr moved up three spots from the mile mark to the 3,000-meter mark.

North sophomore Natnael Kifle placed eighth with a time of 16:21. Kifle was sixth at the 3,000-meter mark.

Gabe Nash placed 17th in a time of 16:34, while Beshanena Gutema was 57th with a time of 17:20.

Yemane Kifle rounded out the scoring for the Stars, turning in a time of 17:31, good for 57th place.

Dowling didn't even have two runners in the Top 10.