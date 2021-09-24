PREP XC ROUNDUP: Sioux City North wins team race at Roy Griak Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS — Perhaps that national ranking did mean something to the North High School boys cross country team.
The Stars, ranked 19th in the MileSplit 50 this week, won the Roy Griak Gold race on Friday, scoring 158 points to win the meet.
The Stars edged fellow Iowa Class 4A foe Dowling Catholic by seven points.
Stars senior Will Lohr was the top finishing runner not only on his team, but among all Iowa runners.
The Stars senior placed fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 12 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
His average mile time was 6:52.
Lohr moved up three spots from the mile mark to the 3,000-meter mark.
North sophomore Natnael Kifle placed eighth with a time of 16:21. Kifle was sixth at the 3,000-meter mark.
Gabe Nash placed 17th in a time of 16:34, while Beshanena Gutema was 57th with a time of 17:20.
Yemane Kifle rounded out the scoring for the Stars, turning in a time of 17:31, good for 57th place.
Dowling didn't even have two runners in the Top 10.
The North girls were also there, and they placed in 42nd among 45 teams. Elizabeth Jordan led the team with a 90th-place time of 20:48.
Late Thursday
Crofton Invite
Hartington's Carson Noecker won the boys race in 15:33, beating everyone else by 92 seconds.
The second-place finisher in the meet was South Sioux senior Mesuidi Ejerso, who ran the race in 17:05.
Wayne's Jesus Zavala was fourth in 18 minutes.
The Cardinals ended up placing second with 39 points, just behind Norfolk Catholic's 28. Ivan Morelos placed eighth with a time of 18:10.
Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens won the race in 20:03. She won the race by over a minute.
Wayne had three runners in the Top 5, including Kyla Krusemark's third-place time of 22:01.
The Cardinals had two runners in the Top 10 — Brooklyn Heineman (seventh, 23:07) and Lorena Valdivia (eighth, 23:09).
The Blue Devils and Cardinals led the team pack with 27 and 43 points.
Sioux Center Invite
Western Christian's Tage Hulstein won the meet held on Dordt's campus with a time of 16:56.
He won the race by 29 seconds, as Sibley-Ocheyedan's Bernal Alejandro was second in 17:25.
Sioux Center's Hudson Vonk was fourth (17:28) and Okoboji's Evan Osler was fifth (17:33).
Trace Obbink led Le Mars with an eighth-place time of 17:49.
Carver Ruhland led Gehlen Catholic, as he turned in a 12th-place time of 17:54.
Lane Henrichs of George-Little Rock/Central Lyon and Unity Christian's Jonathan Breems finished back-to-back in 13th and 14th.
The Pioneers won the team meet with 70 points.
Generals junior Madison Brouwer won the girls' race in 19:07. Spencer freshman Peyton Morey was third (19:57), while Unity Christian's Amaya Van Essen rounded out the local Top 5 with a fourth-place time of 20:09.
Okoboji senior Lexi Duffy was 10th in 21:02.
Myka Schut led the home Warriors in 21:43, good for 15th.
The Tigers won the team meet with 56 points.
Yankton Invite
Taeli Barta of Vermillion won the meet, as she won it in 19:55. Bishop Heelan's Maddie Demke was the runner-up in 20:05.
Brooklyn Stanley was fourth in 20:14.
Carter Ritz led the Heelan boys with a 13th-place time of 18:28.