Sioux City North boys cross country team wins with 16-point night

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — Will Lohr and the rest of the North High School cross country team aren’t necessarily seeking a perfect meet, but the opportunity once again presented itself on Tuesday.
The Stars — ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches — nearly had all five of their scorers finish in consecutive order, and recorded a perfect-meet score of 15.
Instead, the Stars settled for a 16-point night and a relaxed win at the Gary Meyer Invitational at Prairie View Golf Course in Brunsville.
Natnael Kifle won the race on the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 51 seconds.
“We were ready,” Natnael Kifle said. “We were consistent in the first mile, and after that, we just pulled away. I’m not a fast sprinter, I’m not that good, but I would like to practice to be first in races more.”
Natnael Kifle has grown since last season. Last year, he wasn’t even a Top 3 runner on the state championship team, but he blossomed toward the end of cross country season to be that X-Factor that the Stars welcomed.
“It’s been fun to see his growth,” Stars coach Abdier Marrero said. “It’s really fun watching him blossom right now.”
Lohr was the runner-up in 16:03, and senior Yemane Kifle was the bronze medalist in 16:11.
Gabe Nash was fourth in 16:17.
The runner who broke up the perfect meet was MOC-Floyd Valley senior Sam May, who placed fifth in 16:36.
It’s the second straight year that the Stars have had the chance to run a perfect meet. Last season, the Stars nearly pulled off the feat, but Sheldon standout Brendan Cain had different thoughts.
“We just joke about it at this point,” Lohr said. “It’s not bugging us down.”
Every night, Marrero throws a challenge at the Stars, and the task Marrero threw at North on Tuesday was to sprint out the gate and pack tightly right away.
At the one-mile mark, there were five Stars runners running in a cluster, all together without anyone really leading the pack.
The idea was to have everyone connect with one another, and just get a feel of how each other is running while building a wall between the North runners and everyone else.
“That gives us practices for races when we go out guns blazing, that gives us a push, which is super important,” Lohr said. “That’s something that we did very well. One through five, and even Jose (Gutierrez) running as the sixth, they all ran to the plan very well. That’ll be super beneficial going into the big races.”
Sure, Natnael Kifle was out in front, but by mere milliseconds.
That rang true at the two-mile mark, but Natnael Kifle pulled away near that checkpoint.
Lohr let him go, knowing that winning the race as an individual doesn’t matter that much anymore. He wants another team championship.
There will be nights where the Stars won’t be tested. Marrero wants to avoid any letdown — physically or mentally — by giving them challenges throughout the season to keep them engaged.
“The idea is that we’re going to learn to hurt while still being able to push,” Marrero said. “We need them to make that connection during the race that is the difference between hurting and feeling OK. This was on purpose.
“The biggest positive is that they’re so big-picture thinkers,” Marrero said. “They understand what I’m asking them to do. They get it. We know that winning isn’t the thing. It’s about running a certain way to use the tactics against a Dowling (Catholic) or (Dubuque) Hempstead and Johnston so we’re ready for those things.”
In other metro highlights, East’s Ryan Campbell finished seventh with a time of 17:20.
Carlos Rodriguez placed 20th in 18:23 for SB-L. Rodriguez is ranked 23rd in this week’s Class 3A poll.
“He’s working harder in practices than he ever has,” Warriors coach Monte Larsen said. “He knows he’s our captain. He’s hungry after track season.”
Alex Wilford led Siouxland Christian in 31st in 18:54.
Roberto Rundquist led the Crusaders with a 34th-place finish, as he finished in 19:05. Rundquist is one of 47 student-athletes out for the whole team, and he’s one of 25 on the boys’ side.
Jose Lopez led West in 70th place overall with a time of 21:45.
Spencer was led by Van Munson, who was 10th in 18 minutes flat. Trace Obbink led the Bulldogs with a 12th-place time of 18:07.
WCKP’s Tristen Jessen was 22nd at 18:31.
Ethan Wynia led Unity Christian in 26th (18:46) while Gehlen Catholic senior Carver Ruhland was 29th for a Jays-best time of 18:50.