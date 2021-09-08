Sioux City North boys cross country team wins with 16-point night

Gabe Nash was fourth in 16:17.

The runner who broke up the perfect meet was MOC-Floyd Valley senior Sam May, who placed fifth in 16:36.

It’s the second straight year that the Stars have had the chance to run a perfect meet. Last season, the Stars nearly pulled off the feat, but Sheldon standout Brendan Cain had different thoughts.

“We just joke about it at this point,” Lohr said. “It’s not bugging us down.”

Every night, Marrero throws a challenge at the Stars, and the task Marrero threw at North on Tuesday was to sprint out the gate and pack tightly right away.

At the one-mile mark, there were five Stars runners running in a cluster, all together without anyone really leading the pack.

The idea was to have everyone connect with one another, and just get a feel of how each other is running while building a wall between the North runners and everyone else.

“That gives us practices for races when we go out guns blazing, that gives us a push, which is super important,” Lohr said. “That’s something that we did very well. One through five, and even Jose (Gutierrez) running as the sixth, they all ran to the plan very well. That’ll be super beneficial going into the big races.”