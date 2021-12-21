 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
alert
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Sioux City North Cross Country Coach Abdier Marrero resigns

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — Abdier Marrero has stepped down as the North High School cross country coach.

Marrero turned in his resignation last week, The Journal learned on Monday. No reason was given why Marrero resigned from the program, as the Sioux City Community School district does not comment on personnel matters.

Marrero did not immediately answer an interview request by The Journal.

Marrero also resigned from his position as a counselor at North. 

Marrero started coaching the Stars in the 2007-08 season. The Stars’ most recent performance came earlier this month down in Alabama, as the nationally ranked squad competed in a meet hosted by MileSplit.

Marrero has coached the Stars; cross country program to back-to-back Top 2 finishes in as many seasons.

The Stars won the 2020 Class 4A state championship, led by current Iowa Western freshman Jaysen Bouwers.

People are also reading…

North became nationally ranked this past season, and won several regular-season meets.

Then, Dowling Catholic beat the Stars to win the team title on Oct. 29 at Fort Dodge’s Kennedy Park.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News