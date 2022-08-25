Sioux City North seniors Gabe Nash, Elizabeth Jordan win Bishop Heelan cross country meet

SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys cross country team may look a little differently than it did in 2021, and the Stars feel a little less weight off their shoulders.

That doesn't mean they aren't going to go try and win every meet.

The Stars started the season with a win Thursday at the Bishop Heelan Invitational at Riverside Park. The Stars had 27 points, ahead of South Sioux City’s 53 points.

The Stars found out they were ranked fifth as a team in the IowaRunJumpThrow.com rankings that came out earlier this week. They are the defending state runner-up after winning it all in 2020.

“It’s going to be interesting this season,” Stars senior Gabe Nash said. “We don’t have as much pressure as last year. It was hard last year being ranked first coming in. It’s a weight off our shoulders.”

Nash won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 54.79 seconds.

Nash started out the season letting other runners set the tone first. He glided through the first mile, but not to the extent where he couldn’t catch him.

By the time the race got to the halfway mark, there was a three-man pack up front.

Nash and Stars junior Natnael Kifle were within feet of each other, while Cardinals senior Mesuidi Ejerso was a stride or two behind whomever was second.

Nash kicked it up a notch with about a mile to go, and while he only beat Kifle by .16 seconds, Ejerso placed third at 17:18.16.

“We picked it up at the end, and Natnael and I wanted to finish together,” Nash said. “Nat and I had a plan to start out reserved and kick hard. I saved up a little bit, because I knew Nat was going to make it a good race.”

Stars senior Raul Gomez was fourth in 18 minutes flat, while junior Steven Kling was eighth at 18:49.08.

Gebrewahid Mekonnen was 12th at 19:04.44.

The individual state poll ranked Nash — the Class 4A 800-meter champion at No. 2 — right behind the Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic.

Heidesch is the defending cross country champion, and he finished eight seconds ahead of Nash in the championship race on Halloween last fall.

Kifle is fifth in the same poll, and senior Beshanena Gutema is 25th.

Other Top 10 placewinners on Thursday included South Sioux junior Ivan Morelos fifth at 18”01.41, Evan Janzen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton sixth (18:20.96), Warriors junior Michael Wieseler seventh (18:43.58), East senior Omar Hernandez ninth (18:52.74) and Warriors sophomore Braulio Gonzalez 10th at 18:54.36.

Eli Otten led Heelan at 11th in 18:57.81.

JoJo Small led West in 19:24.85, good for 16th.

Justin Wilford led Siouxland Christian with a 24th-place time of 20:12.40.

Jordan off to ‘exciting’ start

North senior Elizabeth Jordan couldn’t wait for this season to come.

With elite runners like Iowa’s Amber Aesoph and Missouri’s Kaia Downs off to college, Jordan knew she could have a chance at the spotlight.

The Stars No. 1 runner took full advantage of that on Thursday.

Jordan won her first race as a North senior with a time of 20:22.08, setting the tone for what she hopes is a memorable season.

“I’m really happy that I might be the top senior, but I will admit, it is a little harder to run,” Jordan said. “I have no one in front of me to push me. For my practice, I’m going to focus running more on my own and finishing harder during my workouts.”

Jordan admitted her strategy will change from this year to last year. She knew she started races maybe a little too quickly last year, and she noticed she was starting to tire right around the middle of the race.

So, on Thursday, Jordan started out a little slower. She did a 6:10 first-mile split.

“I think it’s very fun,” Jordan said. “I have been waiting to be the top senior. Sometimes I do get a little worried that a student will come in and do better than me, but I’ve also been excited that I could be the first person.”

Stanley leads Heelan girls

Crusaders junior Brooklyn Stanley came into the meet with the highest ranking among Iowa metro runners, coming in 18th in the Class 3A.

Stanley placed 27th at state last year with a time of 20:07.12.

On Thursday, Stanley placed third with a time of 21:20.

Stanley had a few teammates directly behind her, as the Crusaders won their home meet with 26 points.

Scarlett Walsh was fourth (21:46.62), Maddie Demke fifth (21:51.20), Delaney Saulsbury sixth (21:54.10) and Ellie Ritz was eighth at 22:56.72.

Heelan was ranked 14th by IowaRunJumpThrow.com in the preseason poll released earlier this week.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Rachel Putze of Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central in second (21:13.84), East’s Emma Scott was eighth (22:56.72) and Gabby Ryan of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 10th at 23:12.

Lexi Chavez led South Sioux with a time of 25:50.93, good for 18th. Lilly Whiteshirt was 25th in 26:40.64.