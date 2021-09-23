SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Emily Haverdink's positivity powers MOC-Floyd Valley cross country program

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa — MOC-Floyd Valley High School senior Emily Haverdink doesn’t want to run alone next month at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.

Haverdink has had several experiences running at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, but she hasn’t had the chance to run with her Dutch teammates at the state meet.

Haverdink – this week’s Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week -- wants to change that for her senior season while accomplishing the goal of running at the state meet herself.

“It gives a lot of confidence that I have the strength, that I have the confidence and I have the training and it’s there,” Haverdink said. “I get into the right head space and pray with my teammates before each race and that always really helps me.”

Dutch coach Doug De Zeeuw believes that the lineup is strong enough for the Dutch girls to make it to the state cross country meet on Oct. 20. MOC-Floyd Valley is ranked fifth in Tuesday’s IATC Class 3A girls poll.

“We just have to make sure we put it all together,” De Zeeuw said.

The Dutch senior has finished in the Top 4 in every meet this year, including a win at the Aug. 31 meet at the Spirit Lake Invitational.