SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz creates 'wow moment'

LAWTON, Iowa — Jolee Mesz created a ‘wow’ moment for her team and community last week in North Sioux City.

The Lawton-Bronson High School senior not only won the meet at the Dakota Valley meet, but she did so in a very convincing 18 minutes, 22 seconds.

That time has Mesz at the No. 5 spot statewide among all Iowa cross country runners.

She’s in the same conversation among Ballard’s Paityn Noe and West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp among the fastest distance runners in the state.

She is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“I was not expecting that and it was a really nice surprise,” Mesz said.

Mesz wanted to go out and ran as fast as she could. She stayed near the front of the pack where Tea freshman Jaycie Babb was.

Mesz knew she hadn’t beaten Babb before, and her goal that afternoon last week was to get the first-place result.

“As the race went on, I stayed with her,” Mesz said. “At the end, I was able to kick it in a little bit more and I won. I was just experimenting with it and seeing how that would turn out. I think it just gives me more confidence.”

One of the biggest ways Mesz has gained confidence, said Eagles coach Erin Benson, is in the weight room.

When she was a freshman, Mesz wasn’t as comfortable lifting weights, but after learning how much it helps her, the Eagles senior likes to pump iron.

“It’s translated into her races,” Benson said. “She’s worked really hard getting stronger. The bottom line is that she’s a competitor. She’s not super outspoken. She enjoys the process and likes getting better.”

Mesz is a three-time state qualifier, and she placed 15th last season at the state meet in Fort Dodge in the Class 1A field.

She wants to not only make it a 4-for-4 high school career at state, she wants a higher placing than 15th at the state meet later this fall.

Benson said the thing where Mesz has gotten better at in comparison from last year to this year is that she can see the big picture.

“She understands at some meets, your body isn’t working with your mind, so you have to look on to the next meet,” Benson said. “She’s not afraid of the challenge. She’ll stick with her pace and strategy until it doesn't work.”

Honorable mentions

Carter Bultman, West Sioux football: Bultman rushed for 79 yards and two scores on the ground while adding 74 yards and two scores receiving.

Bultman also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense in Friday’s 58-14 win over Sioux Center.

Andrew Jones, Hartington Cedar Catholic football: The Trojans 6-foot-3 senior threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans in a 33-3 win Friday over Aquinas.