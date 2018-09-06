FREMONT, Neb. -- The South Sioux City cross country teams ran at the Fremont Invite at the Valley View Golf Course on Thursday. The race divided the racers into freshmen and sophomore squads and junior and senior combined teams.
The Cardinal junior/senior girls finished fifth in the team race with 103 points. seniors Sadie Rocha and Tuenedi Villicana led the way finishing 10th and 11th, respectively, in 21:52.65 and 21:59.40. Ruby Castillo was 24th in 23:26.51, Ximena Alvarez was 28th in 23:51.52 and Marybeth Rasmussen was 30th in 23:59.96.
The SSC boys juniors and seniors took eighth with 180 points. Senior Zekariya Abdela was the race runner-up in 16:41.83 while Mubarek Abdela was 36th in 19:20.62. Said Khalif took 39th in 19:40.03.
The SSC boys freshman and sophomores finished seventh with 161 points led by sophomore Juan Balderas.