South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso, Hartington's Carson Noecker bring home cross country gold medals

Mesuidi Ejerso’s name was written into the history books on Friday.

The South Sioux City High School junior won the Class B Nebraska state cross country meet in Kearney on Friday, running the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds.

“This is my second time getting a state champion, but the first time getting it in cross country is pretty good,” Ejerso said. “I was actually going for it. I was ranked No. 1, and I could see myself being a state champ. I just kept with the people for the first mile, and it took a slower pace, and I picked the pace up and went out.

"It’s hard to run by yourself,” Ejerso added. “I just keep my pace up and keep pushing myself up.”

Ejerso is the second South Sioux male runner to win a state cross country championship. Back in 2016, Abdulkadir Mohamed won the Class B race.

“It’s actually exciting and I’m sure I’m going to push myself to the next level,” Ejerso said. “This means a lot to me.”

Ejerso hasn’t had much competition throughout the season, as he has blazed by everyone so far.

That was the case on Friday, too.

Ejerso won the race by 22 seconds, as Seward senior Nathan Nottingham was second in 16:50.

“He looked strong as usual,” South Sioux co-coach Ramsey Fitzsimmons said in a telephone interview. “He was on his own. He ran the race by himself. He’s used to that, and I think that the races during the regular season prepared him for that moment.”

Ejerso was ready for the moment. He also liked the atmosphere. There were many fans cheering on the runners from Class D all the way up from Class A, and the weather was nice, too.

The temperature at race time was in the 70s.

“I don’t think that hurt him,” Fitzsimmons said. “I don’t think he was fazed by the heat. That didn’t make him any more nervous.”

Last year’s races were held in chilly conditions, and Ejerso was running with back pain on top of that.

This is Ejerso’s second championship as a runner. He won the 3,200-meter run on May 21 in Omaha at the state track and field meet.

“He is very excited to be a state champion,” Fitzsimmons said. “He has done everything he’s needed to to prepare for this moment. To get the gold is very fulfilling.

“Every single moment that you put into distance running, that’s prep for the ultimate goal in the end,” Fitzsimmons added. “When your goal is the championship, and you’re able to achieve that, there’s no better fulfilling feeling.”

Ejerso wasn’t the only Cardinals runner who ran in the B meet on Friday.

Sophomore Ivan Morelos was 33rd in 18:03.50. Fitzsimmons said the goal was to run sub-17, and Morelos was very close to that.

“We’re super proud of both boys,” Fitzsimmons said.

Noecker wins third title

Hartington junior Carson Noecker still hasn’t been beaten in three trips to the Class C boys state cross country meet.

His winning time Friday was 15 minutes, 19 seconds, improving his Class C state meet record from last season by 3 seconds.

His margin of victory was 1:23.

But Noecker stayed near the finish line to shake hands with the second-place finisher. In fact, Noecker stayed by the finish line for 9 minutes after his race to greet as many of the 118 finishers as he could.

He’s done the same thing after his previous two wins at state.

“Everyone is giving their God-given best out here, and I wouldn’t want anyone else to think any less of anyone out here, first or last,” Noecker said.

Noecker is one of the best runners regardless of class, and the only one to go sub-15 minutes this season.

His coach, Mandy Hochstein, said that Noecker has had a “big building year” as a junior.

“I've got all these young athletes that run right with him,” Hochstein said. “He’s just gotten stronger physically. His core strength is stronger. His form, it’s hard to correct someone who is as good as he is. His leg stride is longer than it was.”

South Dakota runs Saturday

The SDHSAA meet is being held on Saturday, at Yankton State Park in Sioux Falls.

The first race is at noon Saturday, starting with the Class B girls. The three girls races will be held in order of B, A and AA, followed by the boys’ races in the same succession.

Dakota Valley will send three boys and a girl to the state meet.

The trio of Panthers boys running in the Class A meet are all seniors — Keaten Wright, Blake Schmiedt and Reed Donaldson.

All three runners ran in last year’s meet.

Schmiedt led Dakota Valley as he came in 25th in a time of 18:04.47 in the 2020 state meet. Wright and Donaldson finished in 76th and 77th places, respectively.

Sophia Redler is the lone girls runner for the Panthers. She’s a freshman. Redler was 19th in the Dakota XII meet earlier this month.

The Beresford and Vermillion boys teams will run on Saturday.

The Watchdogs’ runners are Andrew Atwood, Tommy Cordell, Gage Lyle, Peyton Peterson, Scott Ridley and Cameron Wells.

Vermillion was the runner-up as a team last year in Class A. The six Tanagers running are Henry Anderson, Emery Bohnsack, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Joel Dahlhoff, Jack Freeberg and Hunter Morse.

Elk Point-Jefferson is also sending Joe Cross.

The Tanagers girls also qualified as a team, led by Taeli Barta.

Ella Merriman of Beresford and EP-J’s Claire LaFerrier also will be running in Class A.

