STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Heelan girls hoping to start new streak this season

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Crusaders broke a streak last season when the girls weren’t able to make the state cross country meet as a team, but as they return this year, they are out to prove people wrong.

Bishop Heelan’s girls cross country program had a 14 year state tournament streak that broke last season. The team is making it a point to start a new streak this season as the team gets ready to run Saturday.

“As successful as the girls cross country program has been at Heelan, I think sometimes you take things for granted and there’s a lot of schools that don’t make the state tournament as a team and with us having a streak as long as we did, I think maybe it was good for them to experience that,” head coach Todd Roerig said.

The team is back to start a new streak this season, and they have learned a lot from the year of not making it.

“It’s not something you show up and do, you have to work for it, you can’t just take it for granted,” Roerig said. “That’s the special part about it, they want to be a part of that, to start something new. So, I think that’s great for them and I think they’ll embrace it.”

The key to success for the Crusaders is running as a team. They embraced an ‘underdog’ mentality at the state qualifying meet, as the Crusaders were picked to be fifth out of five ranked teams at the Humboldt qualifier last week. Roerig played the podcast that picked them fifth for his team, and his group set out to prove those people wrong.

Heelan was able to prove them wrong by taking second in the qualifier, making state as a team. The team has a nervous excitement to run again Saturday, Roerig said.

“The excitement and the nervousness is how they’re going to do tomorrow, but we’ve ran the course before,” Roerig said. “A few weeks ago, we ran at Fort Dodge, so I think they realize what’s ahead of them. You just never know what’s going to happen when the gun goes off.”

Having two individuals that ran last season in Brooklyn Stanley and Delaney Saulsbury will help the rest of the team have a better understanding of the feel at the race.

“I know there’s a huge difference in telling somebody what it’s going to be like and actually experiencing, but we’re not afraid of presenting that to them saying it’s going to be crazy at the start,” Roerig said. “It’s a lot of runners, but we’ve been in big meets before, so that part isn’t a big deal, but it’s the fact that it’s a state meet.

“We’re not shy about talking about some of the things that they’re going to go through while they’re warming up, at the start line, at the beginning of the race, in the race, so I think that helps with these experienced runners being able to tell them about what to expect,” Roerig continued.

The objective for the Crusader team is to run as a group Saturday morning. Their teammates will hopefully be there to help motivate them to keep focus and pace. The grouping of the Crusader runners can also help the team total for the team standings at the end of the run.

“It’s a matter of being able to see your teammates, being able to run with your teammates that gives them so much more confidence that they’re staying with their teammates,” Roerig said. “They know that if they, maybe don’t have the day that they want to have, that their teammates are going to be right there with them.”

At the end of the day, as Stanley and Saulsbury learned last year, it is more fun to have your team running with you, and the Crusaders are hoping that they can take this experience into future experiences.

“It’s not fun to make it as individuals, even though there were two of them last year,” Roerig said. “It’s a lot more fun to have your team and experience that state meet atmosphere with the team. So, I think that was one of the driving forces from the day after the district meet last year to the district meet this year when they found out that they had earned that spot to go to state.”

Heelan and the 3A girls run at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Fort Dodge.