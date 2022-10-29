STATE CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Sioux City North boys excited for flat course Saturday

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The North boys cross country team is thankful Saturday’s course in Fort Dodge isn’t the hilly terrain they’ve had to run at their last two meets as they look for a top 10 finished in Class 4A Saturday.

North placed third in the state qualifying meet they ran at, taking the last qualifying spot at the meet, and part of that came down to the course they were running on.

“At the last two meets, it was hilly and quick type turns and the footing was a little rough,” North head coach David Nash said. “And that’s part of cross country, but it wouldn’t have been our first choice to have those meets back-to-back before the state meet. So I think they’re going to be excited to run on a fairly flat course.”

The reason that benefits North is their runners are more comfortable on the flat courses. North’s Gabe Nash stands at 6-5, and that makes moving around the back-and-forth hilly courses more difficult.

“I think that those tough courses will make us stronger, but I think their skill set, especially a guy like Gabe, he’s 6-5, I mean letting him uncoil a little bit on the flats is going to be moreo in his skill set than those tiny twisty hill that he’s been running it, but it’s part of it,” David Nash said.

Gabe Nash and Natneal Kifle will be the front-runners for a North boys team that has made six straight state meets including this year’s run in Fort Dodge Saturday. Outside of Gabe Nash and Kifle, North has Beshanena Gutema and AbduBekar Kumbi who also have high goals for this weekend.

The difference between contending for another state title and a top 10 finish will be in the fifth runner. There are three guys contending for that fifth spot, and where North places may depend on how strong of days those three guys have.

“So much of this comes down to our fifth spot, and I think they know that,” David Nash said. “So, try not to put a lot of pressure, but we have three guys vying for that fifth spot, so if those three can push hard and push each other, and they really can do some special things we hope.”

The three contenders for that fifth spot are senior Raul Gomez, junior Steven Kling and sophomore Connor Schultz.

North has trying to mix things up a little bit this season, alternating really challenging meets for their top runners with meets that will challenge their second group of runners more. There are only so many times you can run at 100% effort, David Nash said, so they tried to build a schedule to give their guys chances to rest.

“We almost tried to alternate with a hard meet, and then maybe catch their breath with a little easier meet,” David Nash said. “There’s only so many times you can go to the well, so I think we balanced it pretty well. Half of our meets were pretty darn challenging, half were a little bit more competitive for some of the team, but maybe not all.”

The goal for the North boys is a top 10 team finish, and anything beyond that is success. As head coach David Nash put it, they are setting a minimum goal of 10th place and a maximum goal of “sky’s the limit”.

“We’re having a minimum goal, and then the maximum goal we’re not going to put in a box and just say the sky’s the limit,” Nash said. “We want to at least try to be in the top 10, and then as high as possible with that.”

Jordan makes school history

On the girls side, there is only one runner for North, but she is leaving an impact beyond the course with her performance this weekend.

Elizabeth Jordan is North’s first four-time state qualifier on the girls side. This season was North’s best team in a while, David Nash said, and a lot of that is thanks to Jordan.

“It’s special because of our girls program and that’s the best girls team we’ve had in a long time,” Nash said. “When she graduates, she wants to leave a legacy. She’s passed the baton, so it’s more than just how Elizabeth does, it’s did she pass the baton the way she wanted to to the rest of this young group.

She’s excited to battle with the best in the state. She’s had a couple pasing things she’s trying to tweak and I think we’re excited about what she can bring to the table (Saturday),” Nash continued.

Jordan’s been able to help lift the status of the North girls cross country program during her four years, and her goal of wanting to leave the program in a better place.

“She self-assesses very well and she’s eager to talk as a team captain,” Nash said. “She really passes on her knowledge and wisdom to everyone else, so leadership is very valuable.”

Jordan is slated to run in the 4A girls race at 2 p.m. Saturday. The North boys will run at 2:45 p.m.