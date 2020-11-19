Dakota Valley advances at state with four set win over Rapid City Christian

The Comets went on a 16-3 run to go up 20-18 and didn’t trail again as they won 25-21.

The start of the second set went back-and-forth to start. With the Comets up 11-10, the Panthers went on a 3-0 run to take the lead, which they didn’t give up.

Dakota Valley was up 17-16 when Rosenquist put down a kill to start the run that ended the set. The Panthers went on an 8-1 run to even the match with a 25-17 victory.

The third set was again back-and-forth to start and then a 3-0 run that included two blocks put the Comets up 14-10. The Panthers recovered and countered with a 5-1 run to tie the set at 16.

The Comets went on a 3-1 run to regain the lead but the Panthers benefitted from an attack error, got a kill from Jorja Van Den Hul and then a block to take a 20-19 lead.

The Panthers finished the third set on a 3-1 run and got a kill from Rosenquist for the 25-23 victory to take a 2-1 lead.

Like the first set, Dakota Valley built a big lead, jumping out to a 9-4 advantage and then going up 16-7. This time the Panthers didn’t let it go to waste as they went on to win 25-9 to win the match.

