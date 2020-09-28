Dakota Valley advances to Class A state golf tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- The Dakota Valley boys' golf team had three fire a score of under 90 and that was crucial as the Panthers edged Vermillion by three strokes to claim third place at the Class A SDHSAA Region 2A tournament on Monday.
While it wasn't first place, the third-place is significant because the top-three teams from the region qualify for the Class A state tournament. So Dakota Valley will be a part of the state tournament, which is Oct. 5-6 at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs, S.D.
"I'm extremely proud of these players. They played through some very adverse conditions today, kept their patience and competed through the last hole," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "Though we have already surpassed our team goal by qualifying for state, our work is not done. We are peaking at the right time and are excited about our opportunity next week in Hot Springs."
Dakota Valley finished with a team score of 337 for third place and Vermillion finished in fourth with a 340. Tea Area won the region title with a 326 and Sioux Falls Christian was second with a 336. Vermillion missed the cut along with Elk Point-Jefferson, which shot a 348, and Beresford, which shot a 413.
The Panthers were led by Paul Bruns, who shot a four-over par 75 to tie for first place with Tea Area's Keeton Newborg. Bruns finished as the runner-up as Newborg won the sudden death playoff with a birdie on the first hole.
Dakota Valley had two top-five finishes as Isaac Bruns shot an 80 to tie for fifth place. Logan Collette tied for 18th with an 89 and Tyler Cornelsen shot a 93 to tie for 26th and Ben Niemeyer shot a 94 to tie for 28th.
While Vermillion didn't qualify for the state tournament as a team, the Tanagers will send four golfers to the event as they all finished in the top-26, which ended up being the cutoff.
Hunter Levin finished in a tie for seventh with an 81 and Trey Hansen was one stroke behind him with an 82. Willis Robertson shot an 88 and Carter Mart shot an 89.
Elk Point-Jefferson also had four golfers qualify for the state tournament, led by Carter Langle's 84. Cade Fennel shot an 86, Nathan Buenger carded an 88 and Landon Geary rounded out the scoring with a 90.
Beresford will send one golfer to state as Derek Maas shot a 92.
