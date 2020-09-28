Dakota Valley advances to Class A state golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS -- The Dakota Valley boys' golf team had three fire a score of under 90 and that was crucial as the Panthers edged Vermillion by three strokes to claim third place at the Class A SDHSAA Region 2A tournament on Monday.

While it wasn't first place, the third-place is significant because the top-three teams from the region qualify for the Class A state tournament. So Dakota Valley will be a part of the state tournament, which is Oct. 5-6 at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs, S.D.

"I'm extremely proud of these players. They played through some very adverse conditions today, kept their patience and competed through the last hole," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "Though we have already surpassed our team goal by qualifying for state, our work is not done. We are peaking at the right time and are excited about our opportunity next week in Hot Springs."

Dakota Valley finished with a team score of 337 for third place and Vermillion finished in fourth with a 340. Tea Area won the region title with a 326 and Sioux Falls Christian was second with a 336. Vermillion missed the cut along with Elk Point-Jefferson, which shot a 348, and Beresford, which shot a 413.