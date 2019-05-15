NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley baseball team easily advanced to the next round of postseason play with a 10-0 victory over Canton on Tuesday. The Panthers improved to 11-1 on the season.
Keaton Hensley pitched the first five innings for Dakota Valley, allowing only one hit, walking only two and striking out eight. Nathan Rice pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out three as he did not allow a hit.
Rice was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored and Samuel Otten drove in three runs. Paul Bruns Jr. and Jake Likness each scored twice. Jevin Kratz was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Brenden Klasi drove in a run.
The game was scoreless after one inning when Dakota Valley scored three runs in the second inning and a run in the third. The Panthers added three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.