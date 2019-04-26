BERESFORD, S.D. - Jevin Kratz and Keaton Hensley combined to shut out Beresford/Centerville on two hits and the Panthers went on a pick up a 1-0 prep baseball win Friday.
Dakota Valley scored the game's only run in the fourth inning when Cade Zeller and Kratz hit back to back singles and Zeller came in to score on Jake Likness' single. Hensley pitched the final five innings for the win, fanning seven batters while giving up two hits with no walks. Jake Bickett gave up five hits over seven innings but took the loss for Beresford/Centerville.