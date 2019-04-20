NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley stayed undefeated on the season as the Panthers swept Canton on Saturday, 10-0 and 6-3. The Panthers improved to 7-0 on the season.
In the first game, Dakota Valley scored three runs each in the second and third innings and two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings in the 10-0 win in five innings.
Keaton Hensley went all five innings for Dakota Valley, giving up only one hits, walking only one and striking out nine batters.
Jevin Kratz was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Jake Likness hit a double. Nathan Rice had three RBIs and Hunter Beving was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Chayce Montagne and Paul Bruns Jr. each scored two runs. Samuel Otten was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Brenden Klasi and Eric Johnson each scored a run and had an RBI. Cade Zeller had an RBI.
In the second game, Dakota Valley went up 1-0 in the second inning. Canton took a 2-1 lead in the third inning and held onto the advantage until the Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning and they won 6-3.
Rice was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Likness scored twice. Johnson was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Beving, Bruns Jr. and Josh Barber each scored a run and drove in a run.
Kratz pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief and struck out seven batters.