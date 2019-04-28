NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley baseball team stayed perfect on the season with two wins on Sunday. The Panthers started their twinbill with a 4-0 win over Bon Homme and then Dakota Valley defeated Hanson/Bridgewater/Emery 10-0.
Dakota Valley is now 10-0 on the season with the two wins.
In the first game, Dakota Valley scored two runs each in the first and second innings.
Nathan Rice held Bon Homme to only two hits in seven innings of work. He struck out nine batters and he walked three. Jevin Kratz drove in three runs and Brenden Klasi scored once and had an RBI. Josh Barber scored twice and Cade Zeller was 2-for-3.
In the second game, the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then added five more in the third. Dakota Valley cruised to the 10-0 win.
The Panthers only allowed three hits in the game. Ashton Pick went the first four innings, giving up two hits, walking three and striking out two. Drew Addison went the final inning, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Kratz was 4-for-4 with a run and three RBIs and Samuel Otten had two RBIs. Rice scored twice and Zeller scored three times. Klasi was 3-for-4 with a run scored.