Dakota Valley basketball coach Jason Kleis believes the SDHSAA state tournaments will happen

"From a basketball perspective, it's just a weird deal. Our tournament is postponed. We really believe that the intent and purpose for that was that they really want to play it and are going to try and play it," Kleis said. "I think our belief is the association will try and do everything they can to play it and we've told our guys the same thing. Knowing our activity association, if there's a way to do it, they will.

"We have a creative association. We have a shot clock and they have done progressive things. I think we need to think that way and be ready."

Both the IHSAA and the NSAA held their state tournaments this past week. Iowa's went from Monday through Friday. There were no fan restrictions in effect until Friday's championships when attendance was limited to 100 fans for each team. In Nebraska, attendance was limited to family members of the coaches and players for all three days (Thursday through Saturday).

Minnesota and Wyoming both canceled their state basketball tournaments and there is some belief that South Dakota could follow suit. In an interview with KWSN 1230 AM in Sioux Falls, O'Gorman boys basketball coach Derek Robey said he doesn't think the tournament will get played.

Kleis doesn't share Robey's opinion, though.