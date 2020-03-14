Dakota Valley basketball coach Jason Kleis believes the SDHSAA state tournaments will happen

Dakota Valley boys' basketball coach Jason Kleis is staying calm during what is considering a chaotic situation.
On Friday, the South Dakota High School Athletic Association announced that all of the state boys' and girls' basketball state championships were going to be postponed, not canceled.
The Dakota Valley boys' basketball team qualified for the Class A state tournament and were scheduled to play their first-round game on Thursday, March 19, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Instead, the coaches and players won't be able to even participate in practices because any activity along with school are canceled for a week due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Kleis, who works for RBC Wealth Management and has been in the financial industry for 24 years, has been dealing with the COVID-19 issue even before it affected sports since the stock market has taken a hit. He's stayed calm during that and he is staying calm now as the Panthers wait for the SDHSAA's next step.
"If there is one thing I've learned is to stay calm in these situations," Kleis said. "With our basketball team, that parallels what we told the guys. Be prepared and stay calm."
That calm approach is serving Kleis well as rumors run rampant on what could happen to the SDHSAA state tournaments. Kleis believes it is the SDHSAA's full intent to hold the state tournaments yet even though it is not known where or when they could happen.
"From a basketball perspective, it's just a weird deal. Our tournament is postponed. We really believe that the intent and purpose for that was that they really want to play it and are going to try and play it," Kleis said. "I think our belief is the association will try and do everything they can to play it and we've told our guys the same thing. Knowing our activity association, if there's a way to do it, they will.
"We have a creative association. We have a shot clock and they have done progressive things. I think we need to think that way and be ready."
Both the IHSAA and the NSAA held their state tournaments this past week. Iowa's went from Monday through Friday. There were no fan restrictions in effect until Friday's championships when attendance was limited to 100 fans for each team. In Nebraska, attendance was limited to family members of the coaches and players for all three days (Thursday through Saturday).
Minnesota and Wyoming both canceled their state basketball tournaments and there is some belief that South Dakota could follow suit. In an interview with KWSN 1230 AM in Sioux Falls, O'Gorman boys basketball coach Derek Robey said he doesn't think the tournament will get played.
Kleis doesn't share Robey's opinion, though.
"I understand him thinking that way because everything is getting canceled but this leads me to think the other way because I think our association would've followed suit and it's an easy thing to say it is canceled and they haven't done that," Kleis said. "The narrative and responses can change pretty quickly. I think (the SDHSAA) is taking the right approach. If this does get contained, I don't know much more about it to comment, we are hopeful that is the case.
"I trust (the SDHSAA) knows what they are doing and looked at all angles and we certainly have a bias that we want to play. We also trust the decision and respect the decision. To say I don't or do agree with it, it is beside the point. I trust they are making the right call."
Kleis told his team the same thing when they were practicing on Friday afternoon. Kleis and the rest of the coaches found out the news from the SDHSAA and passed the news on to the team before it disbanded because of the state moratorium on practices.
"We had a fun practice, just knowing we were going to have some time off and we talked about it," Kleis said. "I was telling the guys, just act as if the season is not done because we need to be prepared. We have texted our guys a couple of times to make sure they are still ready. For us, selfishly as a team, we are extra hopefully because the field (in Class A) is wide open and we had been playing the best we had all year. So we hope to have the opportunity to get it done."
Dakota Valley is 18-5 on the season and earned the No. 5 seed in the Class A state tournament. If the tournament is held, the Panthers were scheduled to face fourth-seeded Crow Creek, which is 20-2, in the first round.