Dakota Valley beats Lennox in first round of 19U South Dakota VFW tournament

BRYANT, S.D. — The Dakota Valley American Legion baseball team opened up its run in the 19U Class B State Tournament with a 5-3 win Friday over Lennox.

Dakota Valley scored four runs in the fourth inning en route to the win.

Four different DV batters drove in a run. Those four players were Eric Johnson, Kobey June, Brenden Klasi and Samuel Otten.

Johnson had an RBI single in that fourth inning, while the other three runs were scored on errors and a fielder's choice.

Issac Bruns scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning for the insurance run. Bruns led off the inning with a double.

Bruns' brother, Paul Bruns, also doubled in the win.

Paul Bruns struck out 11 batters to get the win. He pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He threw 104 pitches.

Keaton Hensley got the save. He needed 13 pitches to get through the seventh, which was a perfect inning.

