Dakota Valley beats Sioux Falls Washington in top-5 SDHSAA battle

“They kind of handled us, and we’ve had matches like that,” Miller said. “That happened to us against Sioux Falls Lincoln. So, there, you have to stay calm as a coach. We came out and started getting some kills, and the girls realized that we could play against this height.”

Miller also told the girls a couple other things, including to minimize errors and to attack at the net. She knew that blocking would be a key factor in the game, and it’ll be a key factor when the Panthers go on a deep postseason run.

Miller told her Dakota Valley players that to beat the size, they needed to beat the block and win at the net.

“The setter has to keep the ball off the net a little bit,” Miller said. “That one block was massive in Set 4, but it was a combination of maybe the ball was set a little too tight. I thought (DV setter) Logan (Miller) did a really nice job of keeping the ball off when she went up against (Schetnan). She was matched up with Logan for three rotations, but she didn’t hurt us because she doesn’t hit line.”

The Panthers’ defense forced the Warriors to hit toward libero Taylor Wilshire, who had 25 digs.