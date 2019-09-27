NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Another week, another opponent that was either ranked or receiving votes that faced Dakota Valley on Friday.
For the fourth straight week, Dakota Valley took down that opponent. This time the Class 11A No. 3-ranked Panthers defeated West Central, which is the first team receiving votes in the poll, 20-14.
Quarterback Nathan Favors passed for one touchdown and ran for another to pace the Panthers who gained 11 first downs to 16 for West Central but won the battle of total offense 287-245.
Favors gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 1:47 left in the opening quarter on a 25-yard run off a keeper. West Central tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter when Cooper Maras capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a five-yard TD run 4:26 before the half.
But the Panthers took the ensuing kickoff and marched 78 yards in six plays, taking a 14-7 lead at the break on a scoring pass from Favors to Kobey June.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Zion Robinson added an insurance score on a two-yard run with 10:49 left in the game.
West Central (2-3) pulled to within 21-14 with 3:18 left on a 19-yard TD pass from Gavin Koch to Isaiah Colon but was able to get off just two desperation attempts from beyond midfield before time expired.
A fifth straight ranked opponent awaits Dakota Valley (4-1) next Friday when it plays at unbeaten and No. 2 ranked 11A Dell Rapids.