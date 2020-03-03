Dakota Valley boys basketball cruises over Beresford in regional opener

NORTH SIOUX CITY – Paul Bruns won the opening tip, hit a 3-pointer seconds later and Dakota Valley went on to demolish Beresford 73-35 in the South Dakota Region 4A boys basketball tournament here Tuesday night.
Bruns, a 6-4 junior, has been the centerpiece for a talented Panther squad this season, but he had a lot of help in advancing Dakota Valley into a Friday home game against Tea Area.
Bruns finished with 24 points – five below his season average – as the Panthers improved to 16-5 overall.
“A lot of guys made plays to win the game tonight,” said Bruns, who averages 28.8 points per game. “That’s what we want to do if we want to keep on playing in March.”
Bruns made four of Dakota Valley’s 11 3-pointers and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Drew Addison contributed 12 points and Isaac Bruns – Paul’s younger brother – scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Dakota Valley lost its final two regular season games, albeit to strong squads from Lennox and Madison. Its other three setbacks are to Sioux Falls Christian, another powerhouse, as well as Iowa powers West Sioux and MOC-Floyd Valley.
The Panthers wasted little time in taking control as Paul Bruns, Addison and Kamden Wingert each nailed 3-pointers in the first two minutes. After zipping to the 9-0 lead, Dakota Valley maintained a comfortable 26-11 cushion after one quarter and led 45-22 at halftime.
A continuous clock kicked in midway through the third quarter, which ended with Dakota Valley in front 57-28. The Panthers limited Beresford (5-16) to single digits in both the third and fourth quarters and Coach Jason Kleis was able to empty his bench.
“Beresford had been playing a little bit better lately,” Kleis said. “We beat them pretty handily earlier, but in the playoffs a lot of weird things happen. They came out in a junk defense like we thought they might and kind of threw us for a little loop for a few minutes but our guys responded.
“We had some of our guys that we needed to hit shots to be good hit shots in the first and second quarter and that was kind of the difference to get us rolling a little bit. For us to be good in the playoffs we have to have more than two guys scoring 30 points a game. I think that’s been coming on the second half of the year and that’s huge because we know teams are going to key on the Bruns brothers.”
As with all prolific scorers, Paul Bruns’ 24 points seemed rather quiet, but he was pleased with the result.
“We knew we should have been the better team, we were the higher seed by a lot,” Bruns said. “We just wanted to come out here, do what our coaches have been teaching us all week and all year. We knew we could take care of business if we did that.”
Dakota Valley is the No. 2 seed in the seven-team regional and the top four seeds have moved on to the next round. Top seed Lennox plays No. 4 Vermillion and Dakota Valley hosts No. 3 Tea Area with the winners of each of those games advancing to the SoDak 16.
The Panthers defeated Tea Area 72-55 way back in the season opener on Dec. 5.