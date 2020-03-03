Dakota Valley boys basketball cruises over Beresford in regional opener

A continuous clock kicked in midway through the third quarter, which ended with Dakota Valley in front 57-28. The Panthers limited Beresford (5-16) to single digits in both the third and fourth quarters and Coach Jason Kleis was able to empty his bench.

“Beresford had been playing a little bit better lately,” Kleis said. “We beat them pretty handily earlier, but in the playoffs a lot of weird things happen. They came out in a junk defense like we thought they might and kind of threw us for a little loop for a few minutes but our guys responded.

“We had some of our guys that we needed to hit shots to be good hit shots in the first and second quarter and that was kind of the difference to get us rolling a little bit. For us to be good in the playoffs we have to have more than two guys scoring 30 points a game. I think that’s been coming on the second half of the year and that’s huge because we know teams are going to key on the Bruns brothers.”

As with all prolific scorers, Paul Bruns’ 24 points seemed rather quiet, but he was pleased with the result.

“We knew we should have been the better team, we were the higher seed by a lot,” Bruns said. “We just wanted to come out here, do what our coaches have been teaching us all week and all year. We knew we could take care of business if we did that.”