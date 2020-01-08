Dakota Valley boys basketball moves to 6-0 with second-half surge

SERGEANT BLUFF — Paul Bruns had a sit down with Isaac Bruns before the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball season started, and the two Panthers brothers talked about Isaac’s role for the upcoming season.
Paul Bruns told Isaac Bruns, only a freshman, that several defenses will focus on Paul Bruns and his ability to score from anywhere on the floor.
So, the big brother (Paul) told his little brother to be ready for the moment when called upon.
Isaac Bruns took that advice to heart Tuesday night against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 74-68 win.
Isaac Bruns scored a game-high 27 points as a freshman, and hit two big 3-pointers in the final 4-plus minutes to keep the Panthers’ undefeated season alive.
“That’s the best game I’ve ever seen him play,” Paul Bruns said. “He’s going to have to help me out and all of my teammates are going to have to help me out.
“I just told him that he good enough to play at this level,” Paul Bruns added. “He has to come out here and do it. It’s just a basketball game, there’s no need to have too much pressure on you.”
Those two 3s came in a 10-0 run that iced the game for the Panthers.
“I was open, and I shot it and it went in,” Isaac Bruns said.
Even though he’s a freshman, Isaac Bruns doesn’t feel like he’s playing like one out on the floor.
His coach, Jason Kleis, sees Isaac Bruns’ potential, too.
“He’s going to be a heck of a player,” Kleis said. “He’s special. He’s always been the best player on every team he’s played. He’s embraced his role, and he showed that can he score, too.”
Getting to the 1,000 mark
Paul Bruns came into the week averaging 32.0 points per game as a 6-foot-2 guard, but he didn’t reach that mark against the Warriors.
Paul Bruns scored 22 points in the game, and the Warriors limited him to five in the first half.
“The second quarter was where I thought we were wilting,” Kleis said. “That was the best defense we’ve seen on Paul in Paul’s career. Fitzgerald was physical on him. He was tough.”
Both Kleis and Paul Bruns credited Warriors senior Deric Fitzgerald for playing tough defense against the Panthers’ leading scorer.
Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf thought Fitzgerald played Paul Bruns as well as he could have and kept him in check.
“I thought Deric competed really well with him the whole night, but we let (Isaac) get going and he made those shots,” Vander Schaaf said. “I’m glad we did a good job on Paul, but there were other things, obviously.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers junior did, however, reach a milestone in the fourth quarter.
Paul Bruns reached the 1,000-point mark on a free throw on Tuesday, just six games into his junior year.
He’s felt fortunate he's been able to score in different ways.
“Layups, mid-range post-ups, 3-pointers,” Paul Bruns said. “If they take something away, I can always go to something else. Driving to the lane, that’s a good way to get to the free throw line and that’s another good way to get points.”
He’s been able to score points even when defenses have face guarded Paul Bruns, which has forced the Panthers junior to make necessary adjustments.
“I think since I wasn’t getting the ball as much, I had to move without the ball and set screens,” Paul Bruns said. “If I set a screen, I’m probably going to get open.”
Panthers try something new
Kleis made an unexpected adjustment in the second half Tuesday, and the Panthers coach drew up a defense that the Panthers hadn’t seen or practiced before.
Kleis, the Panthers’ head coach, used the halftime to draw up and explain what a triangle-and-two zone defense was because Dakota Valley hadn’t played that — or any zone, for that matter — so far this season.
“I don’t think the guys knew what the term (triangle-and-two) meant before (Tuesday),” Kleis said. “It’s a pretty easy thing to pick up and we have some smart basketball players. They picked it up quick.”
Wright led the Warriors with 17 points.
Kleis drew it up on the whiteboard, and the Panthers’ eyes were glued to Kleis’ depictions.
“A lot of it was we had to come out and see for ourselves,” Isaac Bruns said. “We got through it. We took it one play at a time after halftime. We had to make sure we got rebounds … they had a lot of big guys.”
A triangle-and-two is similar to a box-and-one where one of the members of the defense plays a tight man-to-man style defense on the opposition’s best shooter while everyone else plays a zone.
The Panthers went to the triangle-and-two to try to contain the Warriors’ top two scorers, senior Daniel Wright and junior Jake Layman.
That defense seemed to work for the Panthers, as they held SB-L to nine third-quarter points en route to their sixth victory of the season.
“It was a gamble that paid off, and I thought we kept them off-balance and got some steals,” Kleis said. “We wanted everyone else to beat us. It got us going a little bit.”
SB-L hadn’t seen that type of defense yet this season, and it hurried the Warriors in the second half.
The Warriors tried to execute a play with one pass or made some shots that weren’t part of Vander Schaaf’s game plan.
“We didn’t handle it well,” Vander Schaaf said. “The first time seeing it … maybe not enough experience to handle a situation like that.”