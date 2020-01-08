Dakota Valley boys basketball moves to 6-0 with second-half surge

“I don’t think the guys knew what the term (triangle-and-two) meant before (Tuesday),” Kleis said. “It’s a pretty easy thing to pick up and we have some smart basketball players. They picked it up quick.”

Wright led the Warriors with 17 points.

Kleis drew it up on the whiteboard, and the Panthers’ eyes were glued to Kleis’ depictions.

“A lot of it was we had to come out and see for ourselves,” Isaac Bruns said. “We got through it. We took it one play at a time after halftime. We had to make sure we got rebounds … they had a lot of big guys.”

A triangle-and-two is similar to a box-and-one where one of the members of the defense plays a tight man-to-man style defense on the opposition’s best shooter while everyone else plays a zone.

The Panthers went to the triangle-and-two to try to contain the Warriors’ top two scorers, senior Daniel Wright and junior Jake Layman.

That defense seemed to work for the Panthers, as they held SB-L to nine third-quarter points en route to their sixth victory of the season.