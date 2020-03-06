Dakota Valley boys beat defending champs Tea Area, advance to SODAK 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY – South Dakota’s defending Class A boys state basketball champions didn’t go down easily, but Dakota Valley had enough to fend off Tea Area in a Region 4A contest Friday night.
Dakota Valley prevailed 72-65, earning a berth in the SODAK 16. The Panthers (17-5) will play Tuesday night with the site and opponent still to be determined.
Paul Bruns scored 28 points and raked down an impressive 20 rebounds for Dakota Valley, which needs one more victory to reach the state tournament.
However, Chayce Montagne made two of the biggest baskets of the game for the Panthers.
Tea Area (15-7) had pulled within 50-47 with three minutes left in the game when Montagne, a 5-7 junior, nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The next trip down the court, he made a layup, giving Dakota Valley more breathing room.
“Our other guys are really good players,” said Dakota Valley Coach Jason Kleis. “They’re just really comfortable in their roles. You saw tonight they’re able and willing to step up when we needed it. Super proud of them all, super proud of the Bruns brothers and proud of the other guys for making plays when we needed to.”
Freshman Isaac Bruns – Paul’s younger brother – added 15 points while Drew Addison was also in double figures with 12 points. Addison scored eight in the first quarter, including a couple of late threes that helped the Panthers forge a 19-11 lead.
Dakota Valley maintained advantages of 10 points (34-24) at halftime and nine (44-35) after three quarters before Tea began its comeback. The Titans splashed six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and lit it up for 30 points, but Dakota Valley was 17 of 20 from the free throw line.
“That was one it seemed about five times we were going to pull away but we just never could,” Kleis said. “They’re a good team, they were state champs last year and you could tell they’re used to winning.
“Our guys weathered the storm. It looked like they were slipping but we had some kids make some big plays.”
Tea whittled the deficit to 62-59 on a 3-pointer with 1:30 left, but Dakota Valley converted 10 free throws the rest of the game.
Sophomore Cael Lundin paced Tea Area with 22 points and was one of four starters in double figures.
Dakota Valley made five treys in the first quarter. Addison snapped a 10-10 tie with a three and followed with another to make it 16-11, then Isaac Bruns canned one from beyond the arc.
The Panthers enjoyed their biggest lead, 34-18, with just over a minute left in the first half. Tea, though, scored the last six points of the half, including a steal and dunk by Joe Walnofer.
“They made a big run at the end of the half which usually bodes bad for the second half for us,” Kleis said. “And they did make a run on us in the third quarter but our guys made big plays when they had to and shut them down.”
The top 16 teams in Class A will now be reseeded for Tuesday’s SODAK 16 and the survivors of those eight games advance to the state tournament in Rapid City.
