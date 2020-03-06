Dakota Valley boys beat defending champs Tea Area, advance to SODAK 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Valley maintained advantages of 10 points (34-24) at halftime and nine (44-35) after three quarters before Tea began its comeback. The Titans splashed six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and lit it up for 30 points, but Dakota Valley was 17 of 20 from the free throw line.

“That was one it seemed about five times we were going to pull away but we just never could,” Kleis said. “They’re a good team, they were state champs last year and you could tell they’re used to winning.

“Our guys weathered the storm. It looked like they were slipping but we had some kids make some big plays.”

Tea whittled the deficit to 62-59 on a 3-pointer with 1:30 left, but Dakota Valley converted 10 free throws the rest of the game.

Sophomore Cael Lundin paced Tea Area with 22 points and was one of four starters in double figures.

Dakota Valley made five treys in the first quarter. Addison snapped a 10-10 tie with a three and followed with another to make it 16-11, then Isaac Bruns canned one from beyond the arc.

The Panthers enjoyed their biggest lead, 34-18, with just over a minute left in the first half. Tea, though, scored the last six points of the half, including a steal and dunk by Joe Walnofer.