Dakota Valley boys beat Dell Rapids, 87-72
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley boys beat Dell Rapids, 87-72

Dakota Valley hosts Dell Rapids

Dakota Valley's Paul Burns goes for a layup in front of Dell Rapids' Drew Van Regenmorter can stop him during Dakota Valley vs Dell Rapids during Friday's game at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team used eight first-half 3-pointers on Friday night to hold off Dell Rapids at home, 87-72.

Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 35 points and he scored 10 of those in the first half. He also gained a couple of late 3-point plays to add to his point total in the fourth quarter.

Bruns also hit two early 3s to spark the Panthers early.

His younger brother, Isaac Bruns, scored 25 points. Isaac Bruns’ highest single-quarter point total came in the second, as he scored eight.

The Panthers led 46-26 at halftime, but the Quarriers cut the deficit to 13 points to start the fourth quarter.

