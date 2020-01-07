Dakota Valley boys come back from 11 down to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Nobody on the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team was worried about an 11-point halftime deficit.
The Panthers outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-9 in the third quarter, and they held SB-L to 25 second-half points in a 74-68 win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School.
The Panthers (6-0) put the game away with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that lasted 65 seconds.
Isaac Bruns, who led Dakota Valley with 27 points, broke a 61-61 tie with a 3-pointer in transition.
You have free articles remaining.
Then, Paul Bruns hit two free throws that gave the Panthers a five-point lead.
Isaac Bruns followed up with another 3 from nearly the exact same spot, and Alex Zephier closed out the run with a layup in transition, assisted by Chayce Montagne.
The Warriors led 40-29 at halftime and held Paul Bruns to single-digit points in the first half.
The Panthers caught up to the Warriors with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter on a conventional 3-point play by Montagne after getting a steal by Zephier.
Paul Bruns scored 22 points, and Montagne scored 19. Paul Bruns reached the 1,000-point mark during the fourth quarter, and that was in the sixth game into his junior year.
Daniel Wright led SB-L with 17 points, and Deric Fitzgerald scored 12.