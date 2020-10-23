Dakota Valley boys cross country 'ecstatic' to make it to state

NORTH SIOUX CITY — On Saturday, the Dakota Valley High School cross country team will live out a dream it has had since middle school.
The Panthers are one of 15 teams who will be competing in the South Dakota High School Athletic Association Class A meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rapid City Hart Ranch Camping Resort.
The meet has been moved up an hour due to the incoming winter storm that will later hit Siouxland on Saturday night.
“We are super excited,” coach Tiffany Wending said. “We wish the weather would cooperate a little bit more. Overall, they're such a good fit together."
Dakota Valley will be represented by Avery Bradshaw, Reed Donaldson, Alex Messersmith, Alex Olsen, Keaten Wright and Blake Schmiedt.
Back when that group was in junior high, that group of boys talked about what it would be like to qualify as a team to the state meet.
Leading into the Region 3A meet last Thursday in Lennox, S.D., the Panthers looked at the field and wondered who they had to beat and what times they had to run to make the cut.
After the race — which the Panthers took third with 51 points behind Vermillion (35) and Lennox (45) — the Panthers kept asking Wendling whether they made it.
Wendling kept refreshing the results page on her phone, trying to answer her team’s burning curiosity.
When the results were posted, Wendling couldn’t hold back her smile. The answer, of course, turned out to be yes.
“They saw my face and they exploded,” Wendling said Thursday. “It was huge for them. The guys were ecstatic. We got to celebrate for a half hour.”
The celebration quickly turned into preparation for the Panthers.
This is a new experience for the Panthers, except for Schmiedt. He is the only runner on this year’s Panthers lineup who has state experience. That happened last year, as the then-sophomore finished in 54th place with a time of 18 minutes, 32.24 seconds.
Schmiedt would rather run an 800-meter race in track as opposed to a 5,000-meter race in cross country, but like most other student-athletes in the area, not having a spring season due to COVID-19 motivated Schmiedt to have a solid junior season.
When the Panthers were asked to shelter-in-place in the spring, Schmiedt asked Wendling for a list of workouts he could do on his own.
The workouts varied, but the end goal was for the Panthers junior to be ready to run longer distances by the start of the cross country season.
“He’s so smart and he could analyze it himself. He would work on his own. He’s just a smart kid,” Wendling said.
Wendling also pointed out that Schmiedt has the ability to look at his mile pace and be able to figure out the adjustments he needs to make to be able to reach his time goal.
Schmiedt ended up in fifth place at the 3A meet at 17:23.23, leading the Panthers to that third-place finish.
Wright, on the other hand, likes to start out patient in the first mile, then rack up the intensity toward the end of the race. Wright was the No. 3 runner for the Panthers, as he finished 23rd with a time of 18:34. Olsen finished second among Dakota Valley’s runners with a 16th-place finish of 18:04.47.
Vermillion, Ruhaak makes first step
The Tanagers are excited, but focused, said coach Kelly Fischbach.
Vermillion placed as the runner-up last year by 17 points to Sioux Falls Christian. The Tanagers have been led by Riley Ruhaak. Now a senior, he placed 11th last year in the Class A state meet (17:08.23).
Last week, Ruhaak won the regional championship with a time of 16:46.94 and won the meet by 32 seconds.
Fischbach has coached Vermillion since 2007 and Ruhaak’s 11th-place finish is the highest at state for any Tanager since she started coaching.
“He has the potential to be a three-time state medal winner,” Fischbach said. “Track and cross country are the only sports Riley competes in, and I think he tuned into it a little more seriously than other kids. He’s a great leader, he leads by example.”
There’s more to the Tanagers than Ruhaak, however.
The Tanagers will be running Henry Anderson, Emery Bohnsack, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Joel Dahloff and Jack Freeburg.
Dahloff, Bohnsack and Freeburg all posted top-15 times in the regional meet.
Bohnsack was originally supposed to be the alternate on the team, but had to step into the lineup, and finished in 14th place.
“To win the region last week, that was just a good experience,” Fischbach said. “We’re really focused on this week and trying to close the gap on Sioux Falls Christian and win that title. We hope that we have a good shot. The weather may play in our favor. Our kids are kind of mudders and hopefully that’ll bring the field back to us a little bit.”
Other area runners
Beresford finished in third place at the 3A girls meet, so the Watchdogs will compete as a team. The Watchdogs were led by Anna Atwood last week, who ran a seventh-place time of 20:33.
Vermillion will send two girls as well. The two Tanager girls running will be eighth=grader Lydia Anderson and freshman Taeli Barta. Barta was the regional runner-up (19:33.80).
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross will be running as the lone Huskies runner. He’s a freshman, who earned the state berth with a fourth-place finish (17:20.46) at the regional meet.
