Dakota Valley boys cross country 'ecstatic' to make it to state

“He’s so smart and he could analyze it himself. He would work on his own. He’s just a smart kid,” Wendling said.

Wendling also pointed out that Schmiedt has the ability to look at his mile pace and be able to figure out the adjustments he needs to make to be able to reach his time goal.

Schmiedt ended up in fifth place at the 3A meet at 17:23.23, leading the Panthers to that third-place finish.

Wright, on the other hand, likes to start out patient in the first mile, then rack up the intensity toward the end of the race. Wright was the No. 3 runner for the Panthers, as he finished 23rd with a time of 18:34. Olsen finished second among Dakota Valley’s runners with a 16th-place finish of 18:04.47.

Vermillion, Ruhaak makes first step

The Tanagers are excited, but focused, said coach Kelly Fischbach.

Vermillion placed as the runner-up last year by 17 points to Sioux Falls Christian. The Tanagers have been led by Riley Ruhaak. Now a senior, he placed 11th last year in the Class A state meet (17:08.23).

Last week, Ruhaak won the regional championship with a time of 16:46.94 and won the meet by 32 seconds.