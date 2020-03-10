Dakota Valley boys defeat Mobridge-Pollock for a spot at state

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Last season the Dakota Valley boys' basketball team's season ended far sooner than the Panthers expected.
Dakota Valley lost in region play, snapping a streak of three straight seasons at the South Dakota state tournament.
After a year away, the Panthers will be back at the state tournament. After falling behind by eight points in the first quarter, Dakota Valley bounced back and took control of the game in the second half as the Panthers beat Mobridge-Pollock 73-60 in Tuesday's SODAK 16 game at the Mitchell Corn Palace to earn a spot in the Class A state tournament.
"I am just really proud of our kids," Dakota Valley coach Jason Kleis said. "We got punched in the mouth early and there was no quit in them. It's just a great group of guys that way."
Mobridge-Pollock was the aggressors early, though, scoring 22 points go up by eight points in the first quarter.
Dakota Valley bounced back and erased the deficit before halftime, outscored Mobridge-Pollock 21-13 in the second quarter to tie the game at 35.
"They came out and were outhustling us, outworking us and playing great," Kleis said. "They had us back on our heels. We responded with a big run at the end of the first half and that was key."
Kleis gave a spirited halftime talk and the Panthers didn't letup in the third quarter, scoring 22 points to go up by six going into the fourth.
"We let them have it (at halftime) because we weren't playing well together," Kleis said. "The ball movement was three times better in the second half and that was the difference. ... I think offensively, we can play with anybody. For us, if we can play physical and tough and if we can figure that out, in the next week and a half, we can be dangerous."
Dakota Valley then held Mobridge-Pollock to nine points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 73-60 victory.
Paul Bruns had another big game for the Panthers. Bruns finished with 38 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He was also 12-of-16 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and had five assists and three steals.
"Paul did it tonight like he always does, in a lot of different ways," Kleis said. "He was scoring on fastbreaks, getting offensive boards, hitting threes. That's why he is so special. Tonight he imposed his will. We have great players around him. The key the last month is we have played better together."
Isaac Bruns also had a big game with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He was 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Chayce Montange dished out eight assists.
The Class A state tournament will be in Rapid City, S.D. with the quarterfinals beginning on Thursday, March 19. Matchups are yet to be determined.