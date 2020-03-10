Dakota Valley boys defeat Mobridge-Pollock for a spot at state

"We let them have it (at halftime) because we weren't playing well together," Kleis said. "The ball movement was three times better in the second half and that was the difference. ... I think offensively, we can play with anybody. For us, if we can play physical and tough and if we can figure that out, in the next week and a half, we can be dangerous."

Dakota Valley then held Mobridge-Pollock to nine points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 73-60 victory.

Paul Bruns had another big game for the Panthers. Bruns finished with 38 points on 12-of-25 shooting. He was also 12-of-16 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and had five assists and three steals.

"Paul did it tonight like he always does, in a lot of different ways," Kleis said. "He was scoring on fastbreaks, getting offensive boards, hitting threes. That's why he is so special. Tonight he imposed his will. We have great players around him. The key the last month is we have played better together."

Isaac Bruns also had a big game with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He was 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Chayce Montange dished out eight assists.

The Class A state tournament will be in Rapid City, S.D. with the quarterfinals beginning on Thursday, March 19. Matchups are yet to be determined.

