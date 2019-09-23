{{featured_button_text}}
HARRISBURG, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys golf team finished in eighth place at the Dakota 12 Conference meet on Monday at Spring Creek Golf Club.

Sioux Falls Christian won the meet with a 315. Madison's Braden Eimers shot a 72 to win the individual title.

Dakota Valley was led by Paul Bruns, who finished in four place with a 77.

Isaac Bruns followed with an 80 to finish in 11th place. Jordan Smith added a 93 and Dylan Lukken shot a 99.

Dakota Valley returns to Spring Creek for state qualifying on Monday, Sept. 30.

