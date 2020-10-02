Dakota Valley boys golf exceeds expectations by qualifying for state

That meet didn't show the progress the team had made, though. The state qualifying meet did.

"They all played a lot this summer. To see where they started the season and to see them just continue to improve, textbook," Slater said. "No one improves on a straight line. They got better, they regress a bit, get better, regress, get better. Watching the whole team improve was fun. Even Paul. Our best player has improved. Isaac has yet to play his best golf and he's improved.

"It's just been a thrill to coach these kids. I think we have six to eight eighth-graders on the team. To see their passion, led by one of the best athletes ever to come out of Dakota Valley (Paul Bruns), they have a great relationship with him and Isaac. To see that mature and see them accept those players and turn it into a state tournament appearance is a thrill."

Slater has a simple goal for the team when the state tournament starts on Monday at Southern Hills Golf Course.