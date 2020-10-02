Dakota Valley boys golf exceeds expectations by qualifying for state

Coming into the season, Dakota Valley boys' golf coach Rodd Slater thought his top two golfers - brothers Paul and Isaac Bruns - would qualify for state.
After that, Slater had three varsity spots to fill due to graduation, so he didn't quite know what to expect.
The competition was on for those three spots and after all of the qualifying, eighth-graders Logan Collette and Tyler Cornelsen and senior Ben Niemeyer earned a spot on the varsity roster with Paul and Isaac Bruns.
There were some growing pains, especially since Paul Bruns and Niemeyer were the only upperclassmen, but it all came to a head at the state qualifying tournament at Bakker Crossing earlier this week.
The Panthers finished in a top-three as a team, meaning Dakota Valley earned a spot at the Class A state golf tournament in Hot Springs starting on Monday and ending on Tuesday.
"I am just ecstatic for them," Slater said. "They surpassed all expectations for making state as a team. Ben, Logan and Tyler made varsity and improved themselves to the point where we got qualified for state. It's been a great privilege to watch them improve and I am really happy for them."
At times, it didn't look like qualifying for state would be in the cards for the Panthers. A week before the state qualifying tournament, the Panthers finished in eighth place at the DAK XVII meet.
That meet didn't show the progress the team had made, though. The state qualifying meet did.
"They all played a lot this summer. To see where they started the season and to see them just continue to improve, textbook," Slater said. "No one improves on a straight line. They got better, they regress a bit, get better, regress, get better. Watching the whole team improve was fun. Even Paul. Our best player has improved. Isaac has yet to play his best golf and he's improved.
"It's just been a thrill to coach these kids. I think we have six to eight eighth-graders on the team. To see their passion, led by one of the best athletes ever to come out of Dakota Valley (Paul Bruns), they have a great relationship with him and Isaac. To see that mature and see them accept those players and turn it into a state tournament appearance is a thrill."
Slater has a simple goal for the team when the state tournament starts on Monday at Southern Hills Golf Course.
"Right now it's to play 36 holes and compete on each and every one of the 36 holes," Slater said. "I am confident in their games. If they play their games and compete to the end, that's all you can really do. The nature of these kids and the willingness to apply themselves all year will show up at the tournament. If they play their game, I would put these five against anyone in the state."
Senior Paul Bruns has been one of the best golfers at most of the tournament he's been at this season. He won the DAK XVII meet.
Paul Bruns goes into the tournament as one of the top golfers in Class A. He tied for the top spot at state qualifying with a 75 and finished as the runner-up on a playoff hole.
Slater said Paul Bruns hasn't golfed at his best yet, though.
"We haven't seen it yet. He has great scores but every round, he will tell you spots he can play better," Slater said. "He's just an exceptional athlete. That's what you are seeing. That's the kid he is. That's why you see the scores he's posting but he can play better."
"Everyone knows we are confident in him and he's confident in himself," Slater said. "Just play and put his game on display. There's good breaks, bad breaks and you don't have control over the rest of the field so go play the course as best as he can. There's a lot that goes into winning a golf tournament. I'm just really glad he gets the opportunity and I am confident he will make the most of it."
