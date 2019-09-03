HARRISBURG, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys golf team shot a 333 as a team and finished in fifth place at the Sioux Falls Christian Invite at Spring Creek Country Club in Harrisburg.
Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns each shot an 81 to finish in a tie for 11th individual. Keaton Hensley followed with an 82. Brayton Heinz shot an 89 to round out the scoring. Evan Monell shot a 95 and Jordan Smith shot a 99.
Vermillion finished in third place with a 325.
Madison won the team title with a 321. The medalist was Sioux Falls Christian's Alex Vande Griend with a 77. Beresford's Payton Borah shot a 78 and was the runner-up.