Each of the last two seasons, the Dakota Valley boys golf team led the Class A state tournament after the first day of the two-day event.
Two years ago, the Panthers fell out of the first place, finishing as the runner-ups. Last season Dakota Valley fell back to fourth place on the second day.
The Panthers return all five golfers from last season's state tournament team, so the expectations are high again since Dakota Valley did lead the competition after one day.
Now the key for the Panthers is to finish strong on the second day so they can claim the first-place hardware they've been so close to earning each of the past two seasons.
"We are trying to curtail that and there is a lot of work to do between now and then," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "We are optimistic we can qualify for state but there aren't any guarantees. We learned the hard way that even if you are a good team, you don't always win at the state tournament."
Currently, the goal is to get the team back into a golfing mindset. The five returning golfers along with Brayton Heinz are all multi-sport athletes, so they didn't always have time to make it to the golf course over the summer.
Slater, who is the PGA professional at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes as well, doesn't think it will take long for the team to round into shape.
The Panthers already have a team win under their belts, claiming their own home invite by shooting a 323. Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns was the medalist with a 74.
"Everyone is a year older and more mature and they understand their game better," Slater said. "They go hard between now and state and I am confident in their abilities and their work ethic to peak at the end of the season."
Bruns and Keaton Hensley are the 1A and 1B golfers for Dakota Valley. Hensley and Bruns both tied for sixth place individual at the state tournament last season.
Isaac Bruns has emerged as the No. 3 golfer for Dakota Valley and he finished 26th at state. Jordan Smith and Evan Monell were in the top five last season and both return and Heinz has slid into the No. 5 spot for the Panthers so far this season.
"Our top three golfers are all left-handed. It's fun to watch and they are highly competitive individual and all of them are great athletes," Slater said. "I am very excited to see how they perform this year. We are busy preparing for each meet and every practice, working on peaking and making adjustments so we are prepared to be as strong as we can be."
North, meanwhile, is without Nick Opsahl, who graduated, but the Stars have had a good start to the season because they return most of their team outside of Opsahl.
Junior A.J. Johnson and senior Soren Petersen and Jackson Wynn all have lowered their scores two weeks into the season compared to last year, which has North head coach Aaron Kolbo excited for the season.
"The goal is to just kind of get better every day. We made some goals for the year that they are going to focus on and how to achieve them and just become better players overall," Kolbo said. "There isn't too big of a disparity between our number one and our fourth and fifth golfers. The team is well rounded and that's fun to see who is going to step up and have a good tournament. It could be anybody."
Sophomore Jack Brower has slid into the No. 3 spot for the Stars this season. Junior Garrett McGrory and senior Trevor Welp round out the top six for North.
The Stars finished in first place in their first meet of the season at Council Bluffs. Johnson finished in first place, Jackson was second and Brower was third.
"They had pretty good swings last year and they have improved. We are always working on fundamentals and it is paying off," Kolbo said. "It's an honor to coach these guys and I am really excited."
West will be led by junior Kelton Johns.