Dakota Valley boys golf sits in seventh place at Class A South Dakota tournament

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School boys golf team ended Day 1 of the South Dakota Class A boys golf tournament with a seventh-place finish Monday, but coach Rodd Slater thinks the Panthers are poised for a good finish.
The Panthers turned in a collective score of 353, as the leader after Round 1 of play is Sioux Falls Christian is 318. Andrew Dykstra of Sioux Falls Christian is the individual leader with an 18-hole score of 75.
“We have kids that are tough competitors, from the No. 1 player to the No. 5 player. That’s not going away. They’ll be competitive.”
Paul Bruns leads the Panthers with an 18-hole score of 80, which is 10-over-par at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Bruns started his round with seven holes over-par, and he finished the front-nine with a par and birdie.
Then on the back nine, the Panthers senior had five pars and two birdies. He ended the round with a pair of pars and a birdie.
Bruns wasn’t the only one who had a tough day on the mountainous course.
Slater described the greens on the course having a lot of slope, and making putts hard to handle and read.
“They battled that a lot today, not having that familiarity,” Slater said in a telephone interview.
Slater compared the greens similar to The Bluffs in Vermillion, but not to the same degree as Southern Hills.
“I think (Paul’s) score was higher than he anticipated,” Slater said. “It’s a difficult course for everybody. He gave up a couple shots than normal. His goal for today was for him to be in contention and he is. He has an excellent opportunity for a good finish.”
Isaac Bruns is also within 10 shots of the leader. Isaac Bruns is 13-over with 83. He had three birdies and three pars throughout his round.
Slater saw Isaac Bruns play No. 11, which was one of the three holes he birdied on the day. Slater described the hole as the course’s “signature hole,” and played it well.
Isaac Bruns had a nice approach shot to the green, and that set him up for a short putt. Bruns converted on that putt.
“He’s a good player and will get some close shots,” Slater said. “Isaac told me after the round that he played great but it wasn’t the score that he wanted. Isaac had some up and down moments, but the course will do that to you.”
Logan Collette and Tyler Cornelsen both recorded scores in the 90s. Collette shot a 91, and had five pars in the round.
Cornelsen recorded a 99, but on hole No. 3, he got a birdie.
Ben Niemeyer had just one par, and he had a first-round score of 101.
“I think the other three golfers hung in there,” Slater said. “This is their first year as varsity golfers. They hung in there. For it being their first state appearance, I’m pleased.”
The Panthers, as well as the other teams, tee off at 10 a.m. in Round 2.
Dakota Valley, however, wasn’t the only Siouxland team to play in Hot Springs.
Vermillion is five strokes ahead of the Panthers in the team standings, sitting in sixth. Hunter Lavin is nine strokes (84) behind the leader. Lavin’s back-nine score was 39, and that included four pars and a birdie. Lavin and Trey Hansen were the only two Tanagers who scored a birdie in Monday’s round.
Elk-Point Jefferson is tied for nitnh with a score of 359 with Madison. The Huskies' leader is Nathan Buenger with an 84.
