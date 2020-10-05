Dakota Valley boys golf sits in seventh place at Class A South Dakota tournament

Slater compared the greens similar to The Bluffs in Vermillion, but not to the same degree as Southern Hills.

“I think (Paul’s) score was higher than he anticipated,” Slater said. “It’s a difficult course for everybody. He gave up a couple shots than normal. His goal for today was for him to be in contention and he is. He has an excellent opportunity for a good finish.”

Isaac Bruns is also within 10 shots of the leader. Isaac Bruns is 13-over with 83. He had three birdies and three pars throughout his round.

Slater saw Isaac Bruns play No. 11, which was one of the three holes he birdied on the day. Slater described the hole as the course’s “signature hole,” and played it well.

Isaac Bruns had a nice approach shot to the green, and that set him up for a short putt. Bruns converted on that putt.

“He’s a good player and will get some close shots,” Slater said. “Isaac told me after the round that he played great but it wasn’t the score that he wanted. Isaac had some up and down moments, but the course will do that to you.”

Logan Collette and Tyler Cornelsen both recorded scores in the 90s. Collette shot a 91, and had five pars in the round.