DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys golf team performed well at its own golf course on Wednesday.
The Panthers shot a 323 as a team to claim the team title at the Dakota Valley Golf Invitational at Two Rivers Golf Course and D.V.'s Paul Bruns was the individual medalist after firing a 74, three strokes better than second place.
Keaton Hensley and Isaac Bruns each shot an 81 for Dakota Valley and Jordan Smith rounded out the scoring with an 87. Brayton Heinz shot a 93.
Dakota Valley finished 11 shots better than second place, which was Vermillion. The Tanagers shot a 334.
Vermillion was led by Willis Robertson, who shot a 79. T.J. Tracy followed with an 81 and Hunter Lavin shot an 86. Carter Hansen rounded out the scoring with an 88. Carter Mart shot a 91.
Beresford finished in third place with a 338. Payten Borah was the runner-up at the Invite with a 77. Jack Bickett followed with an 80 and Hayden Wilson shot an 88. Gavin Bautista rounded out the scoring with a 93 and Jackson Hofer shot a 96.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished seventh with a 383. Nathan Buenger and Landon Geary each shot a 91 and Cade Fennel carded a 99.