BERESFORD, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School boys golf team on Thursday won the Beresford Quad with a team score of 166.
The team was led by Paul Bruns with a nine-hole score of 39, and he tied for first place. Bruns tied with Beresford's Payton Borah.
Keaton Hensley and Issac Bruns tied for second with a 40.
The other scores for the Panthers included Brayton Heinz with 47, Jordan Smith 49, Evan Monell 52 and Ben Niemeyer 59.
Sioux Falls Christian and Beresford tied for second in the team standings with a score of 170. Elk Point-Jefferson was fourth at 218.