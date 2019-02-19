NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley only scored 10 points in the first quarter but the Panthers held Lennox to six points. The Panthers scored 21 or more points in the final three quarters and went on to beat Lennox 78-70 on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improved to 14-6 with the win.
Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 24 points and 13 rebounds. He was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Nathan Rice hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and three assists. Charlie Cox was 7-of-11 from the field and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Chayce Montagne had six assists.
For Lennox, Will Daugherty had 26 points and Josh Arlt had 15 points and six rebounds. Zach Leisinger added 10 points.