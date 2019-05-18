The Dakota Valley boys track team will have quite the contingent at the South Dakota Class A state meet next weekend in Tea and Sioux Falls.
The Panthers qualified four relays for the state meet. The 4x100 relay qualified in a time of 44.69 seconds, the 4x200 qualified in 1:32.40, the 4x400 qualified in 3:34.35 and the sprint medley qualified in 3:45.52.
Tadd Green, Parker Moss and Eli Gaiani all qualified in two individual events for the Panthers. Gaiani will run in the 100 dash and will compete in the long jump. He has a time of 11.39 in the 100 and a distance of 21-feet, 1.75 inches in the long jump. Green joins Gaiani in the 100 and he has a time of 11.40. Green will also run in the 200 and has a time of 23.78. Moss qualified in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. He has a time of 14.85 in the 110 and 41.02 in the 300.
Nate Rice also qualified in the long jump and he has a distance of 21-3.5. Gunner Gunderson will also run in the 110 hurdles and goes in with a time of 15.99.
Sam Chesterman qualified in the high jump after clearing 6-5.5. Cole Kennedy qualified in the 800 run in 2:06.62. Aidan Moran will throw the discus and has a toss of 138-6.
The Dakota Valley girls qualified three individuals for state. Brooklyn Mace and Jorja VanDenHul will both compete in the high jump. VanDenHul goes to state with a height of 5-1 and Mace has a height of 4-10.
Lauren Okine qualified in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.95.
The Vermillion boys qualified two relays and five individuals for the state meet.
The Tanagers qualified in the 4x800 and the sprint medley. The 4x800 has a time of 8:28.61 and a time of 3:45.39 in the sprint medley.
Justin Sorensen qualified in two individual events for the Tanagers - the 1,600 and the 3,200. He has a time of 4:36.43 in the 1,600 and a time of 10:04.31 in the 3,200.
Riley Ruhaak also qualified in the 3,200 and he has a time of 10:24.51. Jakob Dobney will compete in the 800 with a time of 2:02.81. Ty Hertz qualified in the pole vault after clearing 8-6. Tommy Nikkel will run in the 400 and has a time of 50.38.
The Vermillion girls qualified in three relays and five individual events.
The Tanagers qualified in the 4x100 in a time of 51.97, the 4x200 with a time of 1:52.32 and the sprint medley in 4:25.53.
Rachel Brady qualified in two events - the 400 and the 800. She has a time of 1:01.78 in the 400 and a time of 2:23.81 in the 800.
Kenna Druecker qualified in the 100 with a time of 13.37. Taryn Whisler will run in the 3,200 with a time of 12:36.00. Lexi Saunders qualified in the long jump with a distance of 16-3.
The Elk Point-Jefferson boys are sending four individuals to state and two of those individuals will compete in two events.
Tyler Goehring qualified in both the long jump and the triple jump. He has distance of 21-4.75 in the long jump and a distance of 43-7 in the triple jump. Drake Peed qualified in both of the throws. He has a distance of 51-8.5 in the shot put and 168-6 in the discus.
Kody LaFleur also qualified in the discus with a toss of 143-8 and Riley Schmitz also qualified in the triple jump with a distance of 42-2.5.
The EP-J girls will have three individuals at the state meet and two of them qualified in two events each.
Kenna Curry qualified in both throws. She has a distance of 42-9 in the shot put and a toss of 143-3 in the discus. Calli Davis will compete in the 200 and 400. She has a time of 27.41 in the 200 and a time of 59.95 in the 400.
Riley Donnelly qualified in the triple jump with a distance of 33-9.