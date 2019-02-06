VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley only attempted eight three-pointers but the Panthers didn't need to attempt more because a good amount of their attempts inside the three-point line were going in. Dakota Valley was 33-of-55 from the field (60 percent) as the Panther beat Vermillion 72-56.
Dakota Valley scored 20 points in the first quarter and went up by six points. The Panthers held onto the six-point lead going into halftime. Then the Panthers pulled away by outscoring Vermillion 33-23 in the second half.
Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Charlie Cox added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added nine rebounds and four assists. Parker Moss had 10 points and Chayce Montagne had eight points and eight assists. Nathan Rice had nine points and five assists and Ryan Hughes had three steals.