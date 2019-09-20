NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian were playing a tight game going into halftime with the Panthers holding a 10-9 edge.
The Panthers dominated the second half, holding the Chargers scoreless while scores 21 points for a 31-9 victory for the No. 3-ranked Dakota Valley. The win comes over a Sioux Falls Christian team that is receiving votes.
"We stopped shooting ourselves in the foot. It was a tail of two halves. We kept making mental mistakes," Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul said. "Second half we didn't make those mistakes and buckled down."
Dakota Valley rushed for 297 total yards in the win and hold the Chargers to 163 total yards.
Eric Johnson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Kobey June rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Nathan Favors rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
June scored with 9:09 left in the first on an 8-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Sioux Falls Christian scored on a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Dakota valley went up 10-6 with a 26-yard field goal by Evan Foster.
The Chargers final score came on a field goal with one second left before the half.
June scored on a 5-yard run with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Johnson scored with 1:36 left in the quarter on a 17-yard run for a 24-9 lead.
Favors finished the scoring with a 19-yard run with 8:48 left in the game.
Zion Robinson and Caleb June each had seven tackles and Robinson and Taddaniam Green each had three tackles for loss. Avery Fredericksen, Donald Whitlock and Sam Otten all had interceptions.
Dakota Valley is 3-1 on the season.