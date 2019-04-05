NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. -- Dakota Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead and then scored 10 runs from the third to the fifth innings to pull for a 15-4 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
Dakota Valley improved to 3-0 with the win.
Hunter Beving was 2-for-2 with a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs and Jake Likness was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and five RBIs. Caleb June hit a double and scored twice and Cade Zeler was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Tanner Schrunk was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Nathan Rice scored twice and had an RBI. Samuel Otten was 2-for-4 with a run scored.