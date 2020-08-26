Dakota Valley eager for fresh start after tough conclusion to 2019

For Dakota Valley, last year was last year and this year is this year.
And it's not like the 2019 campaign was an unsuccessful one, either. The Panthers went 6-3 in the regular season but had the tough task of facing Canton in the first round of the Class 11A playoffs.
Canton won the game 50-6, which is a lopsided outcome in the playoffs. But Canton did that to most of its opponents as it won the state title with a 46-8 win over Lennox.
As a result, Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul is focused on this season.
The Panthers have six starters returning on offense and six returning on defense.
Coming into the season, the Panthers are ranked No. 4 in 11A in the South Dakota coaches' preseason poll.
"Wipe the slate clean every year and get a fresh start," VanDenHul said. "Don't get me wrong, we want (last year) to be a motivating factor since we want to finish better. But we also know there is nothing we can do about last year and we move forward."
Once again, Dakota Valley has a tough schedule. Yankton is ranked No. 3 in Class 11AA. West Central is fifth in 11A and Dell Rapids is third. Madison and Lennox both received votes.
But the schedule doesn't feature any long trips on the bus. Milbank, Madison and Tri-Valley all have to travel to Dakota Valley this season.
The longest trip for Dakota Valley is to West Central in Hartford, S.D.
"Class 11A is tough in South Dakota. You have a lot of good football teams and yes, we are very fortunate that our travel is pretty easy," VanDenHul said. "We have five home games and four away and that's always nice to play in front of whatever crowd they are going to give us this year."
On offense, the Panthers will be led by the same quarterback who started the 2019 season, senior Chayce Montagne. But he wasn't the same quarterback that finished the season as he suffered a broken collarbone early in the 2019 campaign and was lost for the year. Nathan Favors took over but he has since transferred to Bishop Heelan.
Montagne rushed for 45 yards on nine carries last season and didn't get a chance to attempt a pass.
"Chayce really fits with our offense," VanDenHul said. "We want to run the ball and we want to establish the run. He gives us some different things to do back there."
The Panthers' ground game was tough to stop last season. Eric Johnson led the way with 1,064 yards on 192 carries but he graduated.
However, senior Kobey June returns. When he had the ball in his hands, he was dynamic. On only 65 carries, he piled up 677 yards and five touchdowns. June averaged 10.5 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 252 yards (25.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.
"Kobey is one of those kids that we are going to move around and put the ball in his hands a little more," VanDenHul said. "In the position we had him in last year, there were only certain ways to get him the ball. So we are going to open it up a little more so we can get him the ball in different situations a lot more."
June is the only one back who has some experience running the ball. Favors rushed for 498 yards last season. Zion Robinson, who graduated, rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns.
VanDenHul said senior Quinton Dickey will be getting touches along with senior Tommy Nichols, a transfer from Vermillion.
Senior Noah Steele, who had eight receptions last season for 106 yards, will be one of the main wide receivers for the Panthers.
On the offensive line, seniors Aiden Moran, Ryan Dodds and Owen Hede return as starters and junior Jackson Strawn started four games last season.
"We basically return five starters because we were able to move a couple of kids around," VanDenHul said. "We have some kids that are pushing them, too. So we have some depth on the offensive line and we are excited about that."
The Panthers did lose tight end and defensive end Braeden Wright, who had four sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He is on the Iowa State University football team now.
But the team does have seniors Christian Merchant, who had 23 tackles, and Hunter Beving, who had three tackles for a loss, back.
"When you lose a kid like Braeden, you don't replace him with one kid," VanDenHul said. "We have some kids that are going to have to rotate through and will stay fresh. Our defensive line has the possibility of being a real strength of our team, with Alex Reinhardt and Merchant inside. We have three or four different kids at the defensive end position who are stepping up in practice."
In the defensive backfield, the Panthers return senior Foster to go along with June. Foster had 52 tackles and six passes defended last season. June had 49 tackles, including six for a loss, and five passes defended. Montagne will be one of the corners this season.
At linebacker, senior Kaden Martin had 19 tackles and Dickey had 47 tackles.
Dakota Valley opens the season at home against Madison on Aug. 28.
