Dakota Valley eager for fresh start after tough conclusion to 2019

"Kobey is one of those kids that we are going to move around and put the ball in his hands a little more," VanDenHul said. "In the position we had him in last year, there were only certain ways to get him the ball. So we are going to open it up a little more so we can get him the ball in different situations a lot more."

June is the only one back who has some experience running the ball. Favors rushed for 498 yards last season. Zion Robinson, who graduated, rushed for 207 yards and six touchdowns.

VanDenHul said senior Quinton Dickey will be getting touches along with senior Tommy Nichols, a transfer from Vermillion.

Senior Noah Steele, who had eight receptions last season for 106 yards, will be one of the main wide receivers for the Panthers.

On the offensive line, seniors Aiden Moran, Ryan Dodds and Owen Hede return as starters and junior Jackson Strawn started four games last season.

"We basically return five starters because we were able to move a couple of kids around," VanDenHul said. "We have some kids that are pushing them, too. So we have some depth on the offensive line and we are excited about that."