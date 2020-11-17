Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson land three each on South Dakota All-State football teams

The 2020 SDFBCA All-State football teams were released this week along with the Academic All-State football selections.
Dakota Valley landed three players on the Class 11A SDFBCA All-State team and Elk Point-Jefferson has three selections on the 11B SDFBCA All-State team.
Dakota Valley's three selections were senior running back Kobey June, senior offensive lineman Christian Merchant and senior Chayce Montagne, who was named an athlete on the team. Seniors Evan Foster and Hunter Beving were both named honorable mentions. EP-J's three selections were senior running back Riley Schmitz, senior offensive lineman Drake Peed and senior wide receiver Tyler Goehring.
June rushed for 1,153 yards this past season with 11 touchdowns on 166 attempts. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and averaged 115.3 rushing yards per game. He also threw five passes and two of them went for touchdowns. June added four receptions for 50 yards and a score. On defense, June had an interception, three pass breakups and 40 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.
Merchant was a major piece for the Panthers' offensive line. Merchant and that offensive line helped the Panthers rush for 2,524 yards this season for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. On defense, Merchant had half a sack and finished with 34 tackles, including two for a loss.
Montagne was Dakota Valley's quarterback and was a defensive back. On defense, Montagne had four interceptions and a pass breakup. He also recovered a fumble and had 34 tackles, four for a loss to go along with two sacks. Montagne was second on the team with 572 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and he passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns.
Foster had a team-high six interceptions. He caught five touchdowns and had 229 yards receiving. Beving had a team-high nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He was third on the team with 47 tackles.
Dakota Valley's Owen Hede, Aidan Moran, Ryan Dodds, Merchant and Zach Rosenkrans were all named Academic All-State.
For Elk Point-Jefferson, Tyler LaFleur, Goehring, William Geary, Skyler Swatek and Darrin Quiett were named Academic All-State along with manager Abby Kastning.
To be named Academic All-State, the person needs to have three or more years of involvement with the program, be a senior and have a 3.5 or better grade point average.
For EP-J's All-State selections, Schmit ran for 1,354 yards and 14 touchdowns on 210 carries, a 6.4 yards per carry average. Schmitz also caught nine passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Schmitz led the team with 104.5 tackles, 74 of which were solo, and 19.5 of those tackles were for a loss. Schmitz added three sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.
Goehring caught 24 passes for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. Goehring averaged 18.7 yards per reception. He also rushed six times for 76 yards and a score. On defense, Goehring had five interceptions with one going for a touchdown, five pass breakups and 26 tackles.
Peed suffered an injury during the season but he played a big part in the ground game. By the end of the season, the Huskies ran for 2,466 total yards. Peed had one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 total tackles.
Vermillion senior Connor Saunders was named an All-State wide receiver. Junior quarterback Charlie Ward and junior Jack Kratz were both named honorable mentions.
In Class 9B, Alcester-Hudson senior Logan Serck was named an All-State quarterback and Jaxon Doering was named an All-State athlete.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!