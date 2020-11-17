Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson land three each on South Dakota All-State football teams

The 2020 SDFBCA All-State football teams were released this week along with the Academic All-State football selections.

Dakota Valley landed three players on the Class 11A SDFBCA All-State team and Elk Point-Jefferson has three selections on the 11B SDFBCA All-State team.

Dakota Valley's three selections were senior running back Kobey June, senior offensive lineman Christian Merchant and senior Chayce Montagne, who was named an athlete on the team. Seniors Evan Foster and Hunter Beving were both named honorable mentions. EP-J's three selections were senior running back Riley Schmitz, senior offensive lineman Drake Peed and senior wide receiver Tyler Goehring.

June rushed for 1,153 yards this past season with 11 touchdowns on 166 attempts. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and averaged 115.3 rushing yards per game. He also threw five passes and two of them went for touchdowns. June added four receptions for 50 yards and a score. On defense, June had an interception, three pass breakups and 40 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

Merchant was a major piece for the Panthers' offensive line. Merchant and that offensive line helped the Panthers rush for 2,524 yards this season for an average of 5.9 yards per carry. On defense, Merchant had half a sack and finished with 34 tackles, including two for a loss.