RAPID CITY, S.D. -- One wrestler each from Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion all advanced to the semifinals at the South Dakota state wrestling tournament on Friday.
Dakota Valley's Collin Becker reached the semifinals at 170 pounds in Class A. Becker won his first-round by a 21-3 tech fall and then went to overtime with Caleb Brink. Becker got the takedown for the 3-1 win to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Vermillion's Lucas Anglin advanced to Saturday's semifinal at 138 in Class A. He won his first-round match by fall in 1:36 and advanced to the semifinals with an 18-3 tech fall.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Drake Peed won his first-round match by injury default and then won his quarterfinal match by fall in 3:36 to advance to the 285 Class B semifinals.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Skyler Swatek won his first-round match 7-2 at 132 but was pinned in the quarterfinal. He guaranteed himself a spot on the podium with a 6-4 decision in the wrestlebacks.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Brody Weavill lost his first-round match at 145 by a 13-10 decision. He won his wrestled back by an 18-3 tech fall and then guaranteed himself a spot on the podium with a 5-3 decision in the consolation round.
DV's Michael Kistner was pinned in his first-round match at 220 pounds in Class A and bounced back with a pin in 1:13 in his consolation match. His season ended after being pinned in his next consolation match. The senior had a 22-17 record.
DV sophomore Landon Erickson was pinned in his first-round match at 120 in Class A for the Panthers and then was pinned in the consolation round to end his season with a 1-4 record.
Vermillion's Jack Kratz won his first-round match by an 8-3 decision but lost his quarterfinal match by fall at 152. He was then pinned in the consolation round and the freshman's season ended with a 31-17 record.
Vermillion's Kobe Culver won his first-round match by a 5-2 decision but he was injured in the quarterfinal at 195 and lost the match. He had to forfeit his next match and the junior's season ended with a 32-13 record.
Vermillion's Nick Roob lost his first-round match by major decision and then won his wrestleback 3-1 at 106 in Class A. Roob lost by a 4-2 decision in the next consolation match to end the sophomore's season with a 29-16 record.
Vermillion's Jarrett Rueb lost his first-round match at 126 by a 9-3 decision and then won his wrestleback by a 3-0 decision. His season ended with a 9-3 loss in the next consolation match. The senior had a 20-9 record.
Vermillion's Mason Schroeder was pinned in his first-round match at 145 and then won his wrestleback 7-4 to stay alive in the tournament. The senior's season ended with an 8-4 loss in his next consolation match and he finished with an 18-17 record.
Vermillion's Zach Brady lost his first-round match at 285 by fall and bounced back with a pin in 2:30 in his wrestleback. The freshman lost his next consolation match by a 5-3 decision and his season ended with a 22-20 record.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Joseph Weis was pinned in his first-round match in Class B at 120. He won his wrestleback with a 6-2 decision but was pinned in his next consolation match to end his sophomore season with a 21-21 record.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Alex Junch was pinned in his first-round match and then lost by a major decision in his wrestleback at 170. The senior ended his season with a 12-11 record.