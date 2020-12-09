Dakota Valley girls basketball sets the tone in season-opening win

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Rylee Rosenquist and the rest of the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team set the tone on Tuesday.
The Panthers won their season-opener against Lennox 61-38, and once they got the jitters out of the way, Dakota Valley’s defense came ready to play.
“It was a nice game to start because we knew we had to work hard,” Rosenquist said. “It teaches us to not get pushed around. I think a lot of people doubted us and this shows people that we’re coming to win.”
The reason Rosenquist believed people may doubt the Panthers is because they’re young — there’s only one senior (Rachel Rosenquist) — and there’s not a lot of size on the roster.
The two tallest girls on DV’s roster are Jorja VanDenHul and Rachel Rosenquist, both listed at 5-foot-11.
Dakota Valley limited the Orioles to just four points in the second quarter after allowing eight in the first eight minutes.
The Panthers were aggressive all night long, even though they didn’t press the Orioles until they crossed the half-court line.
VanDenHul and freshman Peyton Tritz were the first line of defense, and once a Lennox ballhandler crossed the timeline, the two young Panthers met them with tenacity.
VanDenHul and Tritz tipped several passes that eventually fell into the arms of either Rylee Rosenquist or Rachel Rosenquist.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with five steals while VanDenHul and Rachel Rosenquist each had four steals.
“We knew coming in with our size, we don’t have a lot of tall players, so defense was going to have to be our specialty,” said Rylee Rosenquist, who also scored a game-high 25 points. “We were going to have to be aggressive and get every loose ball. We’ve been working on a lot in practice, and going into the game, it felt natural.”
Like several teams that the Panthers will face this season, there will be some bigger girls, but that doesn’t scare Dakota Valley’s bunch. They know if they can be the aggressor, size doesn’t matter.
Panthers coach Tammy Lilly hopes that will be the tone throughout the season, which continues Friday at Tea Area.
“Like we told the kids, that’s a great way to start,” Lilly said. “It gave us some things to be excited about. It was time to play somebody different and track what we needed to track.”
The Panthers led the Orioles 12-8 after the end of the first quarter, and even though the Panthers set the tone early defensively and got steals, those takeaways didn’t translate to points.
There were fast break opportunities aplenty, but like most teams in their first game of the season, those shots were rushed and nerves took over.
That all changed in the second quarter.
The second quarter started with an 11-0 run. That run began with a steal that turned into a layup from Rylee Rosenquist, then VanDenHul stole the ball, but that possession didn’t turn into points for the Panthers.
DV later scored four points off three more Orioles turnovers, and with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second quarter, the lead was extended to 23-10.
The Panthers got their composure and were able to get more points in transition, which will also be a big key this season.
“I think in the first half we were just getting the jitters out,” Rylee Rosenquist said. “We talked in the locker room, and we had to go out and play like we always have.”
Dakota Valley held Lennox scoreless for 6:59 in the second quarter.
“That’s how we want to play,” Lilly said. “We want to transition when we can. We want to get after it on the defensive end.”
