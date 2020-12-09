Dakota Valley girls basketball sets the tone in season-opening win

VanDenHul and Tritz tipped several passes that eventually fell into the arms of either Rylee Rosenquist or Rachel Rosenquist.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with five steals while VanDenHul and Rachel Rosenquist each had four steals.

“We knew coming in with our size, we don’t have a lot of tall players, so defense was going to have to be our specialty,” said Rylee Rosenquist, who also scored a game-high 25 points. “We were going to have to be aggressive and get every loose ball. We’ve been working on a lot in practice, and going into the game, it felt natural.”

Like several teams that the Panthers will face this season, there will be some bigger girls, but that doesn’t scare Dakota Valley’s bunch. They know if they can be the aggressor, size doesn’t matter.

Panthers coach Tammy Lilly hopes that will be the tone throughout the season, which continues Friday at Tea Area.

“Like we told the kids, that’s a great way to start,” Lilly said. “It gave us some things to be excited about. It was time to play somebody different and track what we needed to track.”