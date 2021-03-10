Dakota Valley girls basketball team makes long-standing goal of making it to state tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Back when they were in elementary school, the girls on the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team set a goal to make it to state.

They wanted to be one of the teams competing at the state tournament, and since they put a basketball in their hands, they worked toward the moment they’ll play for on Thursday night.

The Panthers are the No. 7 seed in the Class A field, and they’ll play Winner in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday in Watertown, South Dakota.

The Panthers were willing to keep listening and learning, and they knew that they wanted to make happen.

“A lot of kids talk about wanting to be there, but when you’re willing to put in the work to make it happen, that’s what makes a team different,” Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly said. “They were willing to do that.”

The Panthers started out the season with playing intense defense, and that has only ramped up since the beginning.

The Panthers aim to make the ball be as far away from the basket as possible, and their guards aren’t scared to take a gamble or two out on the perimeter.