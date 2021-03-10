Dakota Valley girls basketball team makes long-standing goal of making it to state tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Back when they were in elementary school, the girls on the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team set a goal to make it to state.
They wanted to be one of the teams competing at the state tournament, and since they put a basketball in their hands, they worked toward the moment they’ll play for on Thursday night.
The Panthers are the No. 7 seed in the Class A field, and they’ll play Winner in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday in Watertown, South Dakota.
The Panthers were willing to keep listening and learning, and they knew that they wanted to make happen.
“A lot of kids talk about wanting to be there, but when you’re willing to put in the work to make it happen, that’s what makes a team different,” Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly said. “They were willing to do that.”
The Panthers started out the season with playing intense defense, and that has only ramped up since the beginning.
The Panthers aim to make the ball be as far away from the basket as possible, and their guards aren’t scared to take a gamble or two out on the perimeter.
With that, the Panthers have forced teams to commit to several turnovers, and they want to make sure they’re busting it to make things hard for the opposition.
Since the holiday break, the Panthers have added a wrinkle to one of the press defenses that Lilly calls out. Lilly didn’t provide any specific detail on what that wrinkle was, but she said that it has worked out well.
“We have continued to ramp up our defense, and we increased our expectations,” Lilly said. “Once we accomplished those things, we focused on fixing something else to make our pressure better. Right now, defensively, we’re playing as good as we have all year. It’s the best. They learn and can change things, and sometimes quickly.
“Every team in Watertown will have strengths, and we will need to be able to make those adjustments,” Lilly added. “If it’s really good guards on the outside or a really good big on the inside, we feel like we can make those adjustments on the fly.”
The Panthers have held opponents to under 50 points nine times during their 16-win season.
Offensively, the Panthers are averaging 61.9 points per game, and as a team, shooting 41 percent from the floor.
The Panthers are gaining confidence offensively, and Lilly believed that wasn’t necessarily there at the beginning of the season.
The Panthers are fairly young — Rachel Rosenquist is the team’s lone senior — and through that confidence comes with more experience.
Freshman Peyton Tritz is one of those players who have built up confidence.
She enters Thursday’s state semifinal as the team’s third leading scorer at 10.3 points per game, but she didn’t really start consistently scoring until mid-January.
“Peyton has become a knock down shooter for us from the outside, and that just opens everything up,” Lilly said. “Grace Bass has gained more confidence, and Jorja VanDenHul has hit some huge shots at critical times. All of those girls can attack the bucket.”
Rylee Rosenquist is Dakota Valley’s leading scorer, as the Panthers junior has an average of 21.0 ppg.
She’s scored more than 30 points twice, including 35 during Thursday’s 68-59 win over Tea Area.
Rylee Rosenquist’s other 30-point game came on Feb. 1, when she scored 32 against Sioux City North.
“Rylee is a fantastic offensive player, but she’s just as good on defense,” Lilly said. “Rylee not only leads us in scoring but she’s also our rebounding leader and our assists leader. So, the kids truly trust her. When she’s looking to attack, if kids get open, Rylee is going to find them. She does a great job of finding open shooters and cutters.”
