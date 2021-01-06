Dakota Valley girls get emotional comeback win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

“Going into the game there was some stuff that happened so we just played hard,” Rosenquist said shortly after sharing a hug with her coach. “I think we just really wanted to win. We haven’t beaten them in a long time so we worked hard in practice and really wanted it to pay off.

“Our defense played hard, we got a lot of steals that converted into either free throws or layups, which helped us a ton.”

Already leading 27-22 at halftime, Sergeant Bluff-Luton bolted out of the gates in the third quarter with a 10-0 run.

Nya Lul started and ended the spurt with baskets, while Madison Hardy, Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel also scored.

After that, the Dakota Valley defense took over. Jorja Van Den Hul recorded all five of her steals in the third quarter and Rylee Rosenquist had six thefts.

The Panthers quickly closed the gap and pulled within 42-39 on a 3-pointer by Rachel Rosenquist for the final points of the third quarter.

They took the lead for good on two free throws by Rylee Rosenquist, 43-42, but SB-L hung tough and had three chances to tie with 3-point shots in the final minute but missed.

Rachel Rosenquist – Rylee's older sister – finished with 22 points and five rebounds.