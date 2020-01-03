Dakota Valley girls play fast, under control in win over Hartington Cedar Catholic

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team wants to play fast, but the girls and coach Tammy Lilly also know that the Panthers have to play under control, and did so Friday in a 68-54 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Panthers got the fast start they needed to win their third straight game, as they jumped out to a 10-0 start, and a pair of sisters helped out.
“We really seem to be gaining confidence and momentum in ourselves and in our ability to finish around the rim and to push the ball down the court,” Lilly said. “I think that we’re just getting better at that each game.”
Rachel Rosenquist and Rylee Rosenquist shared the first 10 points of the game and both tied a game-high with 25 points each. Rylee Rosenquist also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Dakota Valley ended the first quarter with a 19-8 lead, and by that point, Rachel Rosenquist had eight points and Rylee Rosenquist scored seven. Peyton Tritz and freshman Jorja Van Den Hul shared the other four points.
“We got off to a great start, and we were pushing the ball down the court really well,” Lilly said. “We had great transition offense and really attacked the bucket early in the game. We were able to settle in … we were able to hang onto a nice lead heading into halftime.”
The Panthers (3-2) held the Trojans (3-5) to 21 first-half points, and the Panthers went on a mini 10-0 run that spanned 6-plus minutes from the first quarter and spilled over to the second quarter.
Again, both Rachel Rosenquist and Rylee Rosenquist scored all 10 points in the run that put the Panthers ahead 28-8 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“We had to come out strong and come out fast and that’s what we did tonight,” Rachel Rosenquist said. “I feel like I could go a little faster … ball handing, we have to be good at that. We’re just good at (the fast pace).”
The Panthers are transitioning into basketball shape, and they’ve spent the last two weeks over holiday break doing just that. Dakota Valley went on a deep run during the volleyball season, and it fell just short of a title by losing a five-setter to Sioux Falls Christian.
Rachel Rosenquist said that the girls have been working hard in practice, and there has been “a lot of running.”
Lilly and the Panthers are continuing to learn how to make the pieces fit best together. The Panthers played in their fifth game of the season and will make it six Saturday against Viborg/Hurley, then seven on Tuesday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“We got to hang out, get a lot of practice time and we put some new things in,” Lilly said. “We really focused on us. We need to continue to play with heart. We need to continue to battle together. Communication is huge for us, and that’s hard for a lot of kids. They sometimes don’t know what to say, when to say it, and we’re learning about that.”
Defensively, Lilly says that the No. 1 focus in terms of improvement is helpside defense. For example, in Friday’s game, the Trojans were able to drive to the basket.
“Our backside, we have to get better on that drop, but we’re getting there,” Lilly said.
HCC coach Craig Wortmann thought the Trojans’ motor just wasn’t at full strength on Friday night. He knew that the Trojans are better than giving their opponent an early 10-0 lead.
“I think the score really didn’t show how close both teams are,” Wortmann said. “It is what it is.”
The Trojans tried to make a strong comeback in the third quarter.
HCC got as close as 39-35 thanks to a 12-6 run in the third quarter. There, Aiden Wortman and Brynn Wortman hit back-to-back 3-pointers, then Brynn Wortman hit a layup on a fastbreak opportunity.
The Trojans trimmed the Panthers’ lead to four on two consecutive baskets from Laney Kathol, but Kathol fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“It was just a little bit more anticipating and more getting to the spots where they were supposed to be,” Coach Wortman said. “They were going a little bit harder than they were. In turn, that made them push a little bit harder. I don’t think the ball really wanted to go in for us tonight.”
Brynn Wortman led HCC with 21 points.