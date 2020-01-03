Dakota Valley girls play fast, under control in win over Hartington Cedar Catholic

The Panthers (3-2) held the Trojans (3-5) to 21 first-half points, and the Panthers went on a mini 10-0 run that spanned 6-plus minutes from the first quarter and spilled over to the second quarter.

Again, both Rachel Rosenquist and Rylee Rosenquist scored all 10 points in the run that put the Panthers ahead 28-8 with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

“We had to come out strong and come out fast and that’s what we did tonight,” Rachel Rosenquist said. “I feel like I could go a little faster … ball handing, we have to be good at that. We’re just good at (the fast pace).”

The Panthers are transitioning into basketball shape, and they’ve spent the last two weeks over holiday break doing just that. Dakota Valley went on a deep run during the volleyball season, and it fell just short of a title by losing a five-setter to Sioux Falls Christian.

Rachel Rosenquist said that the girls have been working hard in practice, and there has been “a lot of running.”

Lilly and the Panthers are continuing to learn how to make the pieces fit best together. The Panthers played in their fifth game of the season and will make it six Saturday against Viborg/Hurley, then seven on Tuesday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.