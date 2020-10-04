Dakota Valley girls' soccer earns first-ever postseason berth

"I know that there are a lot of girls coming up, fourth, fifth and sixth graders," Castillo said. "The fact that we are young and have been able to compete has been great to see. We won't be able to surprise teams. When we faced opponents this year, we get compliments from opponents and refs about how well we are connecting passes and have improved with our accuracy and performance. I am excited for what the future holds."

The four juniors are Rylee Rosenquist, Brooke Carlson, Grace Bass and Ivey Winckler. Each one has had a unique role to play on the team.

Rosenquist hasn't been with the program long but has fit in well. Bass is one of the team's top attackers. Winckler is the team's goalkeeper. Carlson is out this season because of an ACL injury but has been key on the sidelines for the Panthers.

"Rylee is one of our leading scorers and one of our best defenders. She's a great basketball player and decided to give soccer a try and we love it. She's made a big impact," Castillo said. "Ivey is one of the best goalkeepers around. She's kept us in a lot of games the last two years and is a big reason why we are where we are. Grace is one of our leading attackers, our biggest threat and plays with her heart out. Brooke is the leader of the pack and she's there to motivate and push us."