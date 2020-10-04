Dakota Valley girls' soccer earns first-ever postseason berth

Dakota Valley girls' soccer coach Jesse Castillo didn't quite know what to expect from his team this season.
He figured the team could win four or five matches this season, which would continue the steady progression of the young program.
Dakota Valley's girls' soccer program is only in its fourth season and in the first two seasons, the Panthers went a combined 0-16.
The first win came last season against Vermillion and the Panthers ended up beating the Tanagers twice for a two-win 2019 campaign.
Castillo was right. The Panthers finished at the high-end of his mark with five wins, easily more than the first three seasons combined.
Not only did the Panthers win five matches, they finished with draws in three others, putting Dakota Valley in a position to make the playoffs.
After last Thursday's 2-1 win over Vermillion, it was official, the Dakota Valley girls' soccer team qualified for the SDHSAA Class A postseason for the first time ever.
"It feels really, really good. I am really happy for the girls," Castillo said. "This team has worked really hard in the offseason and they have put in quite a bit of time. They don't miss practices and are dedicated to the team. I am happy for the community and the team. Everything that we've done, we owe it to the people that got it started.
"The players didn't give up, even when we were 0-6, 0-7, 0-8. They are the ones that helped this generation that continue that. That's a very cool thing."
The Panthers go into the postseason with a 5-4-3 record. The 40.708 seed points average earned Dakota Valley the No. 5 seed and the Panthers travel to Sioux Falls Christian for the first-round Class A match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Castillo has been with the program all four seasons and he's also been the coach of the Sioux City North girls' soccer team, which plays in the spring, for eight years now.
He's seen the players develop and Castillo said the team was fully bought in this season, which led to the program's first-ever postseason berth.
"They believe they can win and believe that every game is an opportunity for them to grow and for them to get better,' Castillo said. "They work very hard and believe in each other and they don't give up, which is very unique. Some teams get discouraged when they lose a lead or get scored on. These girls keep on playing. Sometimes during adversity, they play hard."
The Panthers qualified for the postseason even though there isn't even a single senior on the 21-player roster, who are all from the Dakota Valley area. There are four juniors, one sophomore and the rest of the roster is comprised primarily of freshmen and eighth-graders, which makes the future bright for the program.
"I know that there are a lot of girls coming up, fourth, fifth and sixth graders," Castillo said. "The fact that we are young and have been able to compete has been great to see. We won't be able to surprise teams. When we faced opponents this year, we get compliments from opponents and refs about how well we are connecting passes and have improved with our accuracy and performance. I am excited for what the future holds."
The four juniors are Rylee Rosenquist, Brooke Carlson, Grace Bass and Ivey Winckler. Each one has had a unique role to play on the team.
Rosenquist hasn't been with the program long but has fit in well. Bass is one of the team's top attackers. Winckler is the team's goalkeeper. Carlson is out this season because of an ACL injury but has been key on the sidelines for the Panthers.
"Rylee is one of our leading scorers and one of our best defenders. She's a great basketball player and decided to give soccer a try and we love it. She's made a big impact," Castillo said. "Ivey is one of the best goalkeepers around. She's kept us in a lot of games the last two years and is a big reason why we are where we are. Grace is one of our leading attackers, our biggest threat and plays with her heart out. Brooke is the leader of the pack and she's there to motivate and push us."
Castillo added that freshman defender Peyton Tritz has been key in the back because of her motor and how vocal she is.
The Panthers are familiar with their first-round opponent. Dakota Valley had a 0-0 draw against the Chargers back on Aug. 25 and Castillo said the Panthers had their chances in the game, including a miss on a penalty kick. The Chargers won the rematch 2-0 on windy Sept. 19, day.
"Our gameplan has been to possess the ball. We plan on going there and doing that and I think we match up pretty well," Castillo said. "Overall, if we play together and are able to attack with numbers, we will give ourselves a chance to score.
"The group of girls we've had every year, it's been a pleasure to work with them. The fact that we were able to get it going and to be where we are at now, I am satisfied."
