VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley girls soccer program got two second-half goals to defeat Vermillion for the Panthers first-ever victory in the program's history.
The program is in its third season and have had a couple of ties. But Monday's win was the first-ever for the program.
There wasn't a senior or junior on the roster for Monday's game and Dakota Valley coach Jesse Castillo started seven middle-schoolers in the match.
"It's been a long time coming. I am excited for the first win. The girls earned it and have been working really hard for it. They have never given up," Castillo said. "Every game we have played, we played to win. We used to get mercy-ruled. We've close the gap. We are young so the future looks really good for us."
Vermillion scored the first goal, going up 1-0 in the 20th minute and the Tanagers held onto the lead going into halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Then in the 54th minute, Dakota Valley earned a penalty kick. Castillo had goalkeeper Ivey Winckler take it and she hit the equalizer.
Then with 17 minutes left, Audrey Thompson, a seventh-grader, scored to put the Panthers up. Grace Bass had the assist.
Dakota Valley then held on for its first-ever victory.
Vermillion had a six to five shots on goal advantage and Winckler made five saves.